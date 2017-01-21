Match ends, Stoke City 1, Manchester United 1.
Stoke City 1-1 Manchester United
Wayne Rooney became Manchester United's all-time leading goalscorer with a sensational stoppage-time free-kick that rescued a point at Stoke.
Substitute Rooney curled in from the left-hand corner of the penalty box for his 250th United goal, one more than Sir Bobby Charlton.
Stoke looked set for a third straight Premier League win, clinging to a lead given to them when Juan Mata poked Erik Pieters' cross into his own net.
United wasted chances, hit the woodwork and were denied by Potters keeper Lee Grant.
But their 25th and final effort at goal preserved a 17-game unbeaten run, albeit if the dropped points mean they lose ground in the race for the top four.
They are three points behind fourth-placed Arsenal and 11 off leaders Chelsea, who both play on Sunday.
Rooney times moment of history
Rooney, so often the fulcrum of the United side since joining from Everton as an 18-year-old in 2004, has had to make do with a bit-part role under Jose Mourinho this season.
Indeed, this 546th appearance came from the bench, but still delivered a moment of history.
United had been frustrated for so long by Stoke's stoic defence and their own wastefulness, and a free-kick awarded just outside the home penalty area looked to be the visitors' last chance as five minutes of added time ticked down.
Rooney, largely ineffective since joining the action, looked prime to cross, but instead arced a wonderful, dipping, right-footed shot inside the far post past the previously unbeatable Grant.
Not only did the 31-year-old pass the mark of Charlton that had stood since 1973, but he gave United a point that looked to have gone.
Line-ups
Stoke
- 33GrantBooked at 59mins
- 8Johnson
- 17Shawcross
- 15Martins Indi
- 3PietersBooked at 62mins
- 6Whelan
- 16AdamSubstituted forAfellayat 63'minutes
- 22ShaqiriSubstituted forNgoyat 73'minutes
- 4AllenBooked at 90mins
- 10ArnautovicBooked at 7minsSubstituted forImbulaat 88'minutes
- 25Crouch
Substitutes
- 2Bardsley
- 5Muniesa
- 14Afellay
- 21Imbula
- 24Given
- 27Krkic
- 45Ngoy
Man Utd
- 1de Gea
- 25A Valencia
- 12Smalling
- 4Jones
- 17Blind
- 27FellainiSubstituted forRashfordat 56'minutes
- 21Herrera
- 6Pogba
- 8MataSubstituted forRooneyat 67'minutes
- 9Ibrahimovic
- 22MkhitaryanSubstituted forLingardat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Rooney
- 14Lingard
- 16Carrick
- 19Rashford
- 20Romero
- 31Schweinsteiger
- 36Darmian
- Referee:
- Mark Clattenburg
- Attendance:
- 27,423
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away25
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away8
- Corners
- Home1
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away12
