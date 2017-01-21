Premier League
Stoke City 1-1 Manchester United

By Stephan Shemilt

BBC Sport

Wayne Rooney goal
Wayne Rooney came off the bench to score United late equaliser

Wayne Rooney became Manchester United's all-time leading goalscorer with a sensational stoppage-time free-kick that rescued a point at Stoke.

Substitute Rooney curled in from the left-hand corner of the penalty box for his 250th United goal, one more than Sir Bobby Charlton.

Stoke looked set for a third straight Premier League win, clinging to a lead given to them when Juan Mata poked Erik Pieters' cross into his own net.

United wasted chances, hit the woodwork and were denied by Potters keeper Lee Grant.

But their 25th and final effort at goal preserved a 17-game unbeaten run, albeit if the dropped points mean they lose ground in the race for the top four.

They are three points behind fourth-placed Arsenal and 11 off leaders Chelsea, who both play on Sunday.

Rooney times moment of history

Rooney, so often the fulcrum of the United side since joining from Everton as an 18-year-old in 2004, has had to make do with a bit-part role under Jose Mourinho this season.

Indeed, this 546th appearance came from the bench, but still delivered a moment of history.

United had been frustrated for so long by Stoke's stoic defence and their own wastefulness, and a free-kick awarded just outside the home penalty area looked to be the visitors' last chance as five minutes of added time ticked down.

Rooney, largely ineffective since joining the action, looked prime to cross, but instead arced a wonderful, dipping, right-footed shot inside the far post past the previously unbeatable Grant.

Not only did the 31-year-old pass the mark of Charlton that had stood since 1973, but he gave United a point that looked to have gone.

Line-ups

Stoke

  • 33GrantBooked at 59mins
  • 8Johnson
  • 17Shawcross
  • 15Martins Indi
  • 3PietersBooked at 62mins
  • 6Whelan
  • 16AdamSubstituted forAfellayat 63'minutes
  • 22ShaqiriSubstituted forNgoyat 73'minutes
  • 4AllenBooked at 90mins
  • 10ArnautovicBooked at 7minsSubstituted forImbulaat 88'minutes
  • 25Crouch

Substitutes

  • 2Bardsley
  • 5Muniesa
  • 14Afellay
  • 21Imbula
  • 24Given
  • 27Krkic
  • 45Ngoy

Man Utd

  • 1de Gea
  • 25A Valencia
  • 12Smalling
  • 4Jones
  • 17Blind
  • 27FellainiSubstituted forRashfordat 56'minutes
  • 21Herrera
  • 6Pogba
  • 8MataSubstituted forRooneyat 67'minutes
  • 9Ibrahimovic
  • 22MkhitaryanSubstituted forLingardat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Rooney
  • 14Lingard
  • 16Carrick
  • 19Rashford
  • 20Romero
  • 31Schweinsteiger
  • 36Darmian
Referee:
Mark Clattenburg
Attendance:
27,423

Match Stats

Home TeamStokeAway TeamMan Utd
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home6
Away25
Shots on Target
Home1
Away8
Corners
Home1
Away7
Fouls
Home13
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Stoke City 1, Manchester United 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Stoke City 1, Manchester United 1.

Attempt missed. Giannelli Imbula (Stoke City) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Julien Ngoy.

Goal!

Goal! Stoke City 1, Manchester United 1. Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top right corner.

Booking

Joe Allen (Stoke City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Joe Allen (Stoke City).

Foul by Jesse Lingard (Manchester United).

Erik Pieters (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marcus Rashford (Manchester United).

Glen Johnson (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Stoke City. Giannelli Imbula replaces Marko Arnautovic.

Jesse Lingard (Manchester United) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Attempt saved. Paul Pogba (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ander Herrera.

Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Phil Jones.

Attempt blocked. Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Paul Pogba.

Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Marko Arnautovic.

Attempt missed. Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jesse Lingard with a headed pass.

Attempt saved. Ander Herrera (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jesse Lingard.

Attempt blocked. Daley Blind (Manchester United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wayne Rooney with a cross.

Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Joe Allen.

Attempt missed. Paul Pogba (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Wayne Rooney.

Attempt missed. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt blocked. Daley Blind (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jesse Lingard.

Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Glenn Whelan.

Attempt blocked. Paul Pogba (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcus Rashford.

Substitution

Substitution, Stoke City. Julien Ngoy replaces Xherdan Shaqiri.

Substitution

Substitution, Manchester United. Jesse Lingard replaces Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Attempt blocked. Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Glen Johnson.

Substitution

Substitution, Manchester United. Wayne Rooney replaces Juan Mata.

Attempt saved. Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Manchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Paul Pogba with a through ball.

Attempt saved. Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Stoke City. Ibrahim Afellay replaces Charlie Adam.

Booking

Erik Pieters (Stoke City) is shown the yellow card.

Erik Pieters (Stoke City) has gone down, but that's a dive.

Foul by Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United).

Ryan Shawcross (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Juan Mata (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Paul Pogba.

Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Glen Johnson.

Booking

Lee Grant (Stoke City) is shown the yellow card.

