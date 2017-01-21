Premier League
Bournemouth2Watford2

Bournemouth 2-2 Watford

Joshua King
Joshua King scores the first of Bournemouth's two equalisers against Watford

Benik Afobe scored a late equaliser as a nervy Bournemouth twice came from behind to salvage a point against Watford at Vitality Stadium.

The visitors took the lead midway through the first half as Christian Kabasele headed in from a corner, following a series of errors by the hosts.

Joshua King levelled soon after the interval from Adam Smith's cross, before Troy Deeney exploited more lax defending to restore Watford's lead.

But Benik Afobe grabbed a late equaliser when he ran onto Andrew Surman's through ball and finished low into the bottom corner.

Charlie Daniels thought he had claimed a dramatic winner in stoppage time but his effort was correctly ruled out for a handball by Steve Cook.

Bournemouth have now won just one of the last seven games in all competitions, while Watford are winless in their last seven Premier League games.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Bournemouth

  • 1Boruc
  • 15Smith
  • 3CookBooked at 90mins
  • 26Mings
  • 11Daniels
  • 6Surman
  • 32Wilshere
  • 19StanislasSubstituted forAfobeat 74'minutes
  • 17KingSubstituted forIbeat 74'minutes
  • 24FraserSubstituted forPughat 81'minutes
  • 13C Wilson

Substitutes

  • 4Gosling
  • 7Pugh
  • 8Arter
  • 9Afobe
  • 14Smith
  • 23Federici
  • 33Ibe

Watford

  • 1Gomes
  • 4KaboulBooked at 79mins
  • 5Prödl
  • 3Britos
  • 27KabaseleSubstituted forCathcartat 85'minutes
  • 29Capoue
  • 16DoucouréSubstituted forIghaloat 88'minutes
  • 25HolebasBooked at 70mins
  • 8Cleverley
  • 33OkakaSubstituted forJanmaatat 62'minutes
  • 9Deeney

Substitutes

  • 15Cathcart
  • 18Zuñiga
  • 19Sinclair
  • 22Janmaat
  • 24Ighalo
  • 30Pantilimon
  • 32Mason
Referee:
Lee Mason
Attendance:
11,123

Match Stats

Home TeamBournemouthAway TeamWatford
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home15
Away10
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home9
Away4
Fouls
Home6
Away16

Live Text

Match ends, Bournemouth 2, Watford 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Bournemouth 2, Watford 2.

Booking

Steve Cook (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

Hand ball by Steve Cook (Bournemouth).

Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Craig Cathcart.

Attempt missed. Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jordon Ibe with a cross.

Charlie Daniels (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Craig Cathcart (Watford).

Offside, Watford. Tom Cleverley tries a through ball, but Odion Ighalo is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Watford. Odion Ighalo replaces Abdoulaye Doucouré.

Foul by Benik Afobe (Bournemouth).

Sebastian Prödl (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Jack Wilshere (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Etienne Capoue (Watford).

Hand ball by Etienne Capoue (Watford).

Substitution

Substitution, Watford. Craig Cathcart replaces Christian Kabasele because of an injury.

Adam Smith (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Troy Deeney (Watford).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Christian Kabasele (Watford) because of an injury.

Goal!

Goal! Bournemouth 2, Watford 2. Benik Afobe (Bournemouth) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andrew Surman.

Substitution

Substitution, Bournemouth. Marc Pugh replaces Ryan Fraser.

Attempt blocked. Jordon Ibe (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Wilshere.

Booking

Younes Kaboul (Watford) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt missed. Abdoulaye Doucouré (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Bournemouth. Benik Afobe replaces Junior Stanislas.

Substitution

Substitution, Bournemouth. Jordon Ibe replaces Joshua King.

Attempt missed. Joshua King (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ryan Fraser.

Booking

José Holebas (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Jack Wilshere (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by José Holebas (Watford).

Attempt blocked. José Holebas (Watford) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tom Cleverley.

Corner, Watford. Conceded by Tyrone Mings.

Offside, Bournemouth. Andrew Surman tries a through ball, but Callum Wilson is caught offside.

Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Christian Kabasele (Watford).

Offside, Bournemouth. Andrew Surman tries a through ball, but Callum Wilson is caught offside.

Goal!

Goal! Bournemouth 1, Watford 2. Troy Deeney (Watford) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tom Cleverley with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Watford. Conceded by Joshua King.

Attempt blocked. Christian Kabasele (Watford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Troy Deeney with a headed pass.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Chelsea2117133052
2Tottenham2113622945
3Liverpool2213632445
4Arsenal2113532644
5Man City2113351542
6Man Utd2211831241
7Everton2210661036
8West Brom22958232
9Stoke22778-628
10West Ham228410-728
11Bournemouth227510-726
12Burnley218211-826
13Southampton21669-724
14Watford226610-1324
15Leicester215610-1021
16Middlesbrough224810-720
17Swansea225314-2518
18Crystal Palace224414-1116
19Hull214413-2516
20Sunderland224315-2215
View full Premier League table

