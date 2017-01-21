Bournemouth 2-2 Watford

Joshua King scores the first of Bournemouth's two equalisers against Watford

Benik Afobe scored a late equaliser as a nervy Bournemouth twice came from behind to salvage a point against Watford at Vitality Stadium.

The visitors took the lead midway through the first half as Christian Kabasele headed in from a corner, following a series of errors by the hosts.

Joshua King levelled soon after the interval from Adam Smith's cross, before Troy Deeney exploited more lax defending to restore Watford's lead.

But Benik Afobe grabbed a late equaliser when he ran onto Andrew Surman's through ball and finished low into the bottom corner.

Charlie Daniels thought he had claimed a dramatic winner in stoppage time but his effort was correctly ruled out for a handball by Steve Cook.

Bournemouth have now won just one of the last seven games in all competitions, while Watford are winless in their last seven Premier League games.

