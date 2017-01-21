Match ends, Bournemouth 2, Watford 2.
Bournemouth 2-2 Watford
Benik Afobe scored a late equaliser as a nervy Bournemouth twice came from behind to salvage a point against Watford at Vitality Stadium.
The visitors took the lead midway through the first half as Christian Kabasele headed in from a corner, following a series of errors by the hosts.
Joshua King levelled soon after the interval from Adam Smith's cross, before Troy Deeney exploited more lax defending to restore Watford's lead.
But Benik Afobe grabbed a late equaliser when he ran onto Andrew Surman's through ball and finished low into the bottom corner.
Charlie Daniels thought he had claimed a dramatic winner in stoppage time but his effort was correctly ruled out for a handball by Steve Cook.
Bournemouth have now won just one of the last seven games in all competitions, while Watford are winless in their last seven Premier League games.
Line-ups
Bournemouth
- 1Boruc
- 15Smith
- 3CookBooked at 90mins
- 26Mings
- 11Daniels
- 6Surman
- 32Wilshere
- 19StanislasSubstituted forAfobeat 74'minutes
- 17KingSubstituted forIbeat 74'minutes
- 24FraserSubstituted forPughat 81'minutes
- 13C Wilson
Substitutes
- 4Gosling
- 7Pugh
- 8Arter
- 9Afobe
- 14Smith
- 23Federici
- 33Ibe
Watford
- 1Gomes
- 4KaboulBooked at 79mins
- 5Prödl
- 3Britos
- 27KabaseleSubstituted forCathcartat 85'minutes
- 29Capoue
- 16DoucouréSubstituted forIghaloat 88'minutes
- 25HolebasBooked at 70mins
- 8Cleverley
- 33OkakaSubstituted forJanmaatat 62'minutes
- 9Deeney
Substitutes
- 15Cathcart
- 18Zuñiga
- 19Sinclair
- 22Janmaat
- 24Ighalo
- 30Pantilimon
- 32Mason
- Referee:
- Lee Mason
- Attendance:
- 11,123
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home9
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bournemouth 2, Watford 2.
Booking
Steve Cook (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Hand ball by Steve Cook (Bournemouth).
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Craig Cathcart.
Attempt missed. Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jordon Ibe with a cross.
Charlie Daniels (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Craig Cathcart (Watford).
Offside, Watford. Tom Cleverley tries a through ball, but Odion Ighalo is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Watford. Odion Ighalo replaces Abdoulaye Doucouré.
Foul by Benik Afobe (Bournemouth).
Sebastian Prödl (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jack Wilshere (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Etienne Capoue (Watford).
Hand ball by Etienne Capoue (Watford).
Substitution
Substitution, Watford. Craig Cathcart replaces Christian Kabasele because of an injury.
Adam Smith (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Troy Deeney (Watford).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Christian Kabasele (Watford) because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Bournemouth 2, Watford 2. Benik Afobe (Bournemouth) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andrew Surman.
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Marc Pugh replaces Ryan Fraser.
Attempt blocked. Jordon Ibe (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Wilshere.
Booking
Younes Kaboul (Watford) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Abdoulaye Doucouré (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Benik Afobe replaces Junior Stanislas.
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Jordon Ibe replaces Joshua King.
Attempt missed. Joshua King (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ryan Fraser.
Booking
José Holebas (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jack Wilshere (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by José Holebas (Watford).
Attempt blocked. José Holebas (Watford) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tom Cleverley.
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Tyrone Mings.
Offside, Bournemouth. Andrew Surman tries a through ball, but Callum Wilson is caught offside.
Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Christian Kabasele (Watford).
Offside, Bournemouth. Andrew Surman tries a through ball, but Callum Wilson is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Bournemouth 1, Watford 2. Troy Deeney (Watford) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tom Cleverley with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Joshua King.
Attempt blocked. Christian Kabasele (Watford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Troy Deeney with a headed pass.