Premier League
Middlesbrough1West Ham3

Middlesbrough 1-3 West Ham United

By Alex Bysouth

BBC Sport

Andy Carroll
Andy Carroll has now scored five Premier League goals for West Ham this season

Andy Carroll scored twice to make it back-to-back victories for West Ham in the Premier League, despite Middlesbrough dominating for long spells at the Riverside on Saturday.

The Hammers took the lead inside 10 minutes when Carroll lost his marker to head in a Manuel Lanzini corner.

The hosts hit back with a well-worked move that ended with Cristhian Stuani tapping in Calum Chambers' low cross.

Carroll pounced after Victor Valdes tipped away Michail Antonio's low effort to give West Ham the lead at the break.

Boro threw on January signings Patrick Bamford and Rudy Gestede, but the Hammers added to their lead on the break late on through Jonathan Calleri.

It means Middlesbrough's winless run in the top flight now stretches to five games.

Carroll key for Hammers

West Ham boss Slaven Bilic said Carroll had suffered whiplash after scoring an acrobatic overhead kick last week against Crystal Palace but, despite taking a couple of days off training during the week, the powerful centre forward looked sharp at the Riverside.

He only touched the ball twice in the Middlesbrough box in the 67 minutes before he was taken off, but found the net on both occasions - and he has now scored five goals since his return from injury in early December.

With Dimitri Payet left out of Bilic's match-day squad amid rumours he is set to leave London Stadium, Carroll offers the Hammers a very different threat.

The former Newcastle and Liverpool man won 70% of his duels against Boro, only bettered in the West Ham starting XI by captain Mark Noble, and his aerial prowess also proved key to the visitors when defending set-pieces.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Middlesbrough

  • 26Valdés
  • 25Chambers
  • 5BernardoBooked at 83mins
  • 6GibsonBooked at 80mins
  • 3Friend
  • 8Clayton
  • 14de Roon
  • 34ForshawSubstituted forGestedeat 83'minutes
  • 37Traoré
  • 10Negredo
  • 18StuaniSubstituted forBamfordat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Fabio
  • 7Leadbitter
  • 11Fischer
  • 12Guzan
  • 19Downing
  • 20Bamford
  • 29Gestede

West Ham

  • 1Randolph
  • 22Byram
  • 2Reid
  • 21Ogbonna
  • 3Cresswell
  • 16NobleSubstituted forFernandesat 54'minutes
  • 14Obiang
  • 7FeghouliSubstituted forCollinsat 83'minutes
  • 10LanziniBooked at 6mins
  • 30Antonio
  • 9CarrollSubstituted forCalleriat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 13Adrián
  • 19Collins
  • 24Fletcher
  • 28Calleri
  • 31Fernandes
  • 35Oxford
  • 36Quina
Referee:
Martin Atkinson
Attendance:
30,848

Match Stats

Home TeamMiddlesbroughAway TeamWest Ham
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home11
Away13
Shots on Target
Home2
Away5
Corners
Home7
Away5
Fouls
Home7
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Middlesbrough 1, West Ham United 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Middlesbrough 1, West Ham United 3.

Goal!

Goal! Middlesbrough 1, West Ham United 3. Jonathan Calleri (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Manuel Lanzini following a fast break.

Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Calum Chambers.

Attempt blocked. Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonathan Calleri.

Attempt missed. Rudy Gestede (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Álvaro Negredo with a headed pass.

Bernardo (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jonathan Calleri (West Ham United).

Substitution

Substitution, West Ham United. James Collins replaces Sofiane Feghouli.

Substitution

Substitution, Middlesbrough. Rudy Gestede replaces Adam Forshaw.

Booking

Bernardo (Middlesbrough) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Bernardo (Middlesbrough).

Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Jonathan Calleri (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Manuel Lanzini with a through ball.

Substitution

Substitution, Middlesbrough. Patrick Bamford replaces Cristhian Stuani.

Booking

Ben Gibson (Middlesbrough) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Ben Gibson (Middlesbrough).

Michail Antonio (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Calum Chambers (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Sam Byram.

Adama Traoré (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Sam Byram (West Ham United).

Hand ball by Winston Reid (West Ham United).

Ben Gibson (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jonathan Calleri (West Ham United).

Offside, Middlesbrough. Adam Clayton tries a through ball, but Adam Forshaw is caught offside.

Bernardo (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jonathan Calleri (West Ham United).

Substitution

Substitution, West Ham United. Jonathan Calleri replaces Andy Carroll because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Adam Forshaw (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Adama Traoré (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Edimilson Fernandes (West Ham United).

George Friend (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Edimilson Fernandes (West Ham United).

Foul by Adam Forshaw (Middlesbrough).

Sofiane Feghouli (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Calum Chambers (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Foul by Cristhian Stuani (Middlesbrough).

Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Sam Byram.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Chelsea2117133052
2Tottenham2113622945
3Liverpool2213632445
4Arsenal2113532644
5Man City2113351542
6Man Utd2211831241
7Everton2210661036
8West Brom22958232
9Stoke22778-628
10West Ham228410-728
11Bournemouth227510-726
12Burnley218211-826
13Southampton21669-724
14Watford226610-1324
15Leicester215610-1021
16Middlesbrough224810-720
17Swansea225314-2518
18Crystal Palace224414-1116
19Hull214413-2516
20Sunderland224315-2215
View full Premier League table

