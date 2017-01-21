Match ends, Middlesbrough 1, West Ham United 3.
Middlesbrough 1-3 West Ham United
-
- From the section Football
Andy Carroll scored twice to make it back-to-back victories for West Ham in the Premier League, despite Middlesbrough dominating for long spells at the Riverside on Saturday.
The Hammers took the lead inside 10 minutes when Carroll lost his marker to head in a Manuel Lanzini corner.
The hosts hit back with a well-worked move that ended with Cristhian Stuani tapping in Calum Chambers' low cross.
Carroll pounced after Victor Valdes tipped away Michail Antonio's low effort to give West Ham the lead at the break.
Boro threw on January signings Patrick Bamford and Rudy Gestede, but the Hammers added to their lead on the break late on through Jonathan Calleri.
It means Middlesbrough's winless run in the top flight now stretches to five games.
Carroll key for Hammers
West Ham boss Slaven Bilic said Carroll had suffered whiplash after scoring an acrobatic overhead kick last week against Crystal Palace but, despite taking a couple of days off training during the week, the powerful centre forward looked sharp at the Riverside.
He only touched the ball twice in the Middlesbrough box in the 67 minutes before he was taken off, but found the net on both occasions - and he has now scored five goals since his return from injury in early December.
With Dimitri Payet left out of Bilic's match-day squad amid rumours he is set to leave London Stadium, Carroll offers the Hammers a very different threat.
The former Newcastle and Liverpool man won 70% of his duels against Boro, only bettered in the West Ham starting XI by captain Mark Noble, and his aerial prowess also proved key to the visitors when defending set-pieces.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Middlesbrough
- 26Valdés
- 25Chambers
- 5BernardoBooked at 83mins
- 6GibsonBooked at 80mins
- 3Friend
- 8Clayton
- 14de Roon
- 34ForshawSubstituted forGestedeat 83'minutes
- 37Traoré
- 10Negredo
- 18StuaniSubstituted forBamfordat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Fabio
- 7Leadbitter
- 11Fischer
- 12Guzan
- 19Downing
- 20Bamford
- 29Gestede
West Ham
- 1Randolph
- 22Byram
- 2Reid
- 21Ogbonna
- 3Cresswell
- 16NobleSubstituted forFernandesat 54'minutes
- 14Obiang
- 7FeghouliSubstituted forCollinsat 83'minutes
- 10LanziniBooked at 6mins
- 30Antonio
- 9CarrollSubstituted forCalleriat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 13Adrián
- 19Collins
- 24Fletcher
- 28Calleri
- 31Fernandes
- 35Oxford
- 36Quina
- Referee:
- Martin Atkinson
- Attendance:
- 30,848
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home7
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Middlesbrough 1, West Ham United 3.
Goal!
Goal! Middlesbrough 1, West Ham United 3. Jonathan Calleri (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Manuel Lanzini following a fast break.
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Calum Chambers.
Attempt blocked. Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonathan Calleri.
Attempt missed. Rudy Gestede (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Álvaro Negredo with a headed pass.
Bernardo (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jonathan Calleri (West Ham United).
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. James Collins replaces Sofiane Feghouli.
Substitution
Substitution, Middlesbrough. Rudy Gestede replaces Adam Forshaw.
Booking
Bernardo (Middlesbrough) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Bernardo (Middlesbrough).
Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jonathan Calleri (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Manuel Lanzini with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, Middlesbrough. Patrick Bamford replaces Cristhian Stuani.
Booking
Ben Gibson (Middlesbrough) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ben Gibson (Middlesbrough).
Michail Antonio (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Calum Chambers (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Sam Byram.
Adama Traoré (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Sam Byram (West Ham United).
Hand ball by Winston Reid (West Ham United).
Ben Gibson (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jonathan Calleri (West Ham United).
Offside, Middlesbrough. Adam Clayton tries a through ball, but Adam Forshaw is caught offside.
Bernardo (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jonathan Calleri (West Ham United).
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Jonathan Calleri replaces Andy Carroll because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Adam Forshaw (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Adama Traoré (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Edimilson Fernandes (West Ham United).
George Friend (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Edimilson Fernandes (West Ham United).
Foul by Adam Forshaw (Middlesbrough).
Sofiane Feghouli (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Calum Chambers (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Foul by Cristhian Stuani (Middlesbrough).
Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Sam Byram.