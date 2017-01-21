Middlesbrough 1-3 West Ham United

Andy Carroll has now scored five Premier League goals for West Ham this season

Andy Carroll scored twice to make it back-to-back victories for West Ham in the Premier League, despite Middlesbrough dominating for long spells at the Riverside on Saturday.

The Hammers took the lead inside 10 minutes when Carroll lost his marker to head in a Manuel Lanzini corner.

The hosts hit back with a well-worked move that ended with Cristhian Stuani tapping in Calum Chambers' low cross.

Carroll pounced after Victor Valdes tipped away Michail Antonio's low effort to give West Ham the lead at the break.

Boro threw on January signings Patrick Bamford and Rudy Gestede, but the Hammers added to their lead on the break late on through Jonathan Calleri.

It means Middlesbrough's winless run in the top flight now stretches to five games.

Carroll key for Hammers

West Ham boss Slaven Bilic said Carroll had suffered whiplash after scoring an acrobatic overhead kick last week against Crystal Palace but, despite taking a couple of days off training during the week, the powerful centre forward looked sharp at the Riverside.

He only touched the ball twice in the Middlesbrough box in the 67 minutes before he was taken off, but found the net on both occasions - and he has now scored five goals since his return from injury in early December.

With Dimitri Payet left out of Bilic's match-day squad amid rumours he is set to leave London Stadium, Carroll offers the Hammers a very different threat.

The former Newcastle and Liverpool man won 70% of his duels against Boro, only bettered in the West Ham starting XI by captain Mark Noble, and his aerial prowess also proved key to the visitors when defending set-pieces.

