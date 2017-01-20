West Bromwich Albion v Sunderland

Jermain Defoe has scored four goals in his last three league games for Sunderland

TEAM NEWS

West Brom's new signing Jake Livermore trained with his new team-mates on Friday and could be involved.

Jonny Evans remains an injury doubt, while Allan Nyom is still waiting for international clearance to play after he wasn't selected by Cameroon.

Sunderland expect to have midfielder Jack Rodwell available after a knee scan gave him the all clear.

Steven Pienaar and Victor Anichebe are the only players from Sunderland's lengthy injury list who could return.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Steve Wilson: "Last January, Sunderland effectively saved themselves in the transfer window. Under Sam Allardyce they invested in Lamine Kone, Jan Kirchhoff and Wahbi Khazri, who all played a significant part in the club's escape.

"I am taking nothing away from Allardyce's achievement by saying that I reckon David Moyes could do just as well given the same opportunity to bolster his squad. But it seems that Sunderland are either unwilling, or unable, to support Moyes in the same way.

"The consequences are likely to be serious - particularly with three players on Africa Cup of Nations duty and a host of others injured.

"Moyes can surely only look on enviously as West Brom lavish in the luxury of eighth place and get their chequebook out."

Twitter: @SteveWilson1967

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

West Brom head coach Tony Pulis: "It will be a tough game. I have great respect for David (Moyes), he's a top manager and they have great support wherever they go.

"Sunderland have got players who can hurt you. Jermain Defoe's goals speak for themselves and Fabio Borini is back fit.

"We can't take anything for granted in the Premier League. When you do, that's when it turns round and kicks you."

Sunderland manager David Moyes: "We've made some mistakes recently and I'm finding it difficult to change any of the players around, because we don't have that.

"Normally I would say if you're going to make that level of mistake then you won't play but we've not got the resources at the moment to change that round.

"So the players get that chance again, but we don't want repeated mistakes, that's for sure."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

West Brom are always tough opponents and carry a threat from set-pieces. Having watched what Sunderland are like at the back, I cannot see them holding out.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v actor James McAvoy

Think you can do better than Lawro? Predict the score for this match and the rest of this round's Premier League fixtures in our Predictor game

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Brom have lost just one of their last 14 league matches against Sunderland (D5, L8).

However, four of the last five meetings have ended in a draw.

Sunderland's last victory at The Hawthorns was by 2-1 in the Championship in March 2007.

West Bromwich Albion

West Brom have won four of their last five league games at home, scoring at least three goals in each of those victories.

They have scored 11 headed goals this season, the joint-most in the division with Arsenal.

Tony Pulis' side have averaged 36.4% possession this season, the lowest figure in the Premier League.

Only Kevin De Bruyne, with nine assists, has set up more Premier League goals than Matt Phillips' eight this season.

Sunderland

Sunderland have lost eight of their 10 league away matches this season (W1, D1), scoring just six times.

David Moyes' side have not been outside the relegation zone since September, a total of 133 days in the bottom three as of Saturday.

They have averaged 38.4% possession this season - only West Brom have a lower figure.

Sunderland have had just four different goalscorers this season: Jermain Defoe, Victor Anichebe, Patrick van Aanholt and Fabio Borini. Every other Premier League side has had at least double that.

David Moyes will be the ninth different Sunderland manager to take charge of a Premier League game in 10 visits to The Hawthorns.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-0 Probability of draw: 26% Probability of home win: 54% Probability of away win: 20%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Salford that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.