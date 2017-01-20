Premier League
West Brom15:00Sunderland
Venue: The Hawthorns

West Bromwich Albion v Sunderland

Jermain Defoe has scored four goals in his last three league games for Sunderland
    TEAM NEWS

    West Brom's new signing Jake Livermore trained with his new team-mates on Friday and could be involved.

    Jonny Evans remains an injury doubt, while Allan Nyom is still waiting for international clearance to play after he wasn't selected by Cameroon.

    Sunderland expect to have midfielder Jack Rodwell available after a knee scan gave him the all clear.

    Steven Pienaar and Victor Anichebe are the only players from Sunderland's lengthy injury list who could return.

    MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

    Steve Wilson: "Last January, Sunderland effectively saved themselves in the transfer window. Under Sam Allardyce they invested in Lamine Kone, Jan Kirchhoff and Wahbi Khazri, who all played a significant part in the club's escape.

    "I am taking nothing away from Allardyce's achievement by saying that I reckon David Moyes could do just as well given the same opportunity to bolster his squad. But it seems that Sunderland are either unwilling, or unable, to support Moyes in the same way.

    "The consequences are likely to be serious - particularly with three players on Africa Cup of Nations duty and a host of others injured.

    "Moyes can surely only look on enviously as West Brom lavish in the luxury of eighth place and get their chequebook out."

    Twitter: @SteveWilson1967

    WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

    West Brom head coach Tony Pulis: "It will be a tough game. I have great respect for David (Moyes), he's a top manager and they have great support wherever they go.

    "Sunderland have got players who can hurt you. Jermain Defoe's goals speak for themselves and Fabio Borini is back fit.

    "We can't take anything for granted in the Premier League. When you do, that's when it turns round and kicks you."

    Sunderland manager David Moyes: "We've made some mistakes recently and I'm finding it difficult to change any of the players around, because we don't have that.

    "Normally I would say if you're going to make that level of mistake then you won't play but we've not got the resources at the moment to change that round.

    "So the players get that chance again, but we don't want repeated mistakes, that's for sure."

    LAWRO'S PREDICTION

    West Brom are always tough opponents and carry a threat from set-pieces. Having watched what Sunderland are like at the back, I cannot see them holding out.

    Prediction: 2-0

    MATCH FACTS

    Head-to-head

    • West Brom have lost just one of their last 14 league matches against Sunderland (D5, L8).
    • However, four of the last five meetings have ended in a draw.
    • Sunderland's last victory at The Hawthorns was by 2-1 in the Championship in March 2007.

    West Bromwich Albion

    • West Brom have won four of their last five league games at home, scoring at least three goals in each of those victories.
    • They have scored 11 headed goals this season, the joint-most in the division with Arsenal.
    • Tony Pulis' side have averaged 36.4% possession this season, the lowest figure in the Premier League.
    • Only Kevin De Bruyne, with nine assists, has set up more Premier League goals than Matt Phillips' eight this season.

    Sunderland

    • Sunderland have lost eight of their 10 league away matches this season (W1, D1), scoring just six times.
    • David Moyes' side have not been outside the relegation zone since September, a total of 133 days in the bottom three as of Saturday.
    • They have averaged 38.4% possession this season - only West Brom have a lower figure.
    • Sunderland have had just four different goalscorers this season: Jermain Defoe, Victor Anichebe, Patrick van Aanholt and Fabio Borini. Every other Premier League side has had at least double that.
    • David Moyes will be the ninth different Sunderland manager to take charge of a Premier League game in 10 visits to The Hawthorns.
    SAM's verdict
    Most probable score: 1-0Probability of draw: 26%
    Probability of home win: 54%Probability of away win: 20%

    SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Salford that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.

    Find out more

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Chelsea2117133052
    2Tottenham2113622945
    3Liverpool2113622545
    4Arsenal2113532644
    5Man City2113351542
    6Man Utd2111731240
    7Everton21966933
    8West Brom21858029
    9Stoke21768-627
    10Burnley218211-826
    11Bournemouth217410-725
    12West Ham217410-925
    13Southampton21669-724
    14Watford216510-1323
    15Leicester215610-1021
    16Middlesbrough21489-520
    17Crystal Palace214413-1016
    18Hull214413-2516
    19Sunderland214314-2015
    20Swansea214314-2615
    View full Premier League table

