Egypt v Uganda

Egypt's players in training ahead of the match against Uganda

MATCH PREVIEW

Egypt meet Uganda in Saturday's second match in Port Gentil, which will act as a preview for the World Cup qualifier between the two sides scheduled for later this year.

The Pharaohs were criticised for a defensive approach in their first game in Gabon - a 0-0 draw with Mali.

Their first appearance at the tournament after a seven-year absence was disappointing and star man Mohamed Salah was substituted in the second half following a poor display.

The record seven-time champions also lost goalkeeper Ahmed El Shenawy to injury, and with Sherif Ekramy also in the treatment room suddenly coach Hector Cuper has a bit of a crisis.

Essam El Hadary, who came off the bench against Mali to become the oldest player ever at the tournament at the age of 44, will now start against Uganda in Saturday's second game.

"Our responsibility has not changed too much. We still know that we need to win our next game to stay in the competition," admitted Cuper.

Uganda, returning to the Nations Cup after a 39-year absence, earned praise for their fitness and fighting spirit in a 1-0 defeat by Ghana.

They played well for much of their opening match but coach Milutin Sredojevic was left to lament a mistake by defender Isaac Isinde that gave the Black Stars a decisive penalty.

The Cranes are now looking for their first win at the finals after 39 years away and they can welcome back defender Murushid Juuko and midfielder Khalid Aucho after both served bans against Ghana.

"It is very unfortunate that one moment, one silly mistake cost us the penalty," Uganda coach "Micho" told AFP.

"It is very unfortunate that despite all the domination we had in the second half, we could not score.

"But we have picked up the pieces, we have learnt the lesson and we are moving forward to the next game.

"We need to be mentally strong, physically fit and tactically competitive in that game and see what football gives us."

MATCH FACTS

The Pharaohs overcame the Cranes in a 1962 semi-final and during the group phase of the 1974 and 1976 tournaments - each time they won 2-1.

While Egypt have won the Nations Cup a record seven times, Uganda came closest to glory in 1978 when finishing runners-up to hosts Ghana.