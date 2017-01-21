Match ends, Cheltenham Town 1, Plymouth Argyle 2.
Cheltenham Town 1-2 Plymouth Argyle
Sonny Bradley's late header ensured there was no FA Cup hangover for Plymouth as they beat Cheltenham Town at Whaddon Road.
The defender had put Argyle in front in the first half only for substitute Dan Holman to level for the home side.
But Argyle, who were beaten 1-0 by Liverpool in midweek, snatched all three points in stoppage time through Bradley's second of the game.
Argyle took the lead in the 26th minute when Scott Brown failed to claim a corner from Jake Jervis and Bradley bundled the ball over the goalline from close range.
Cheltenham felt they should have had a penalty in first-half stoppage time when Diego De Girolamo's shot was blocked by Yann Songo'o, but nothing was given.
Alex Pike headed Billy Waters' cross wide at the near post for Cheltenham in the 51st minute, but Plymouth were nearly gifted a second in the 72nd minute.
Jack Barthram's backpass fell straight to Arnold Garita, but Brown raced off his line and smothered well.
Cheltenham hit back in the 85th minute when James Rowe's corner was headed powerfully by Will Boyle into the six-yard box and Holman forced it in from close range.
Cheltenham thought they had earned a point, but David Fox's free-kick was headed in by Bradley to send the travelling fans wild.
Line-ups
Cheltenham
- 1Brown
- 23Onariase
- 15BoyleBooked at 67mins
- 24O'Shaughnessy
- 26PikeSubstituted forStorerat 70'minutes
- 27Winchester
- 8Waters
- 18RoweBooked at 88mins
- 2Barthram
- 9Wright
- 36De GirolamoSubstituted forHolmanat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Storer
- 5Downes
- 11Munns
- 12Kitscha
- 14Hall
- 21Dayton
- 30Holman
Plymouth
- 23McCormick
- 18ThrelkeldBooked at 83mins
- 15Bradley
- 4Songo'o
- 16Purrington
- 24Fox
- 11Donaldson
- 14JervisSubstituted forBlissettat 45'minutes
- 10Carey
- 8SlewSubstituted forSokolikat 45'minutes
- 26GaritaSubstituted forTannerat 76'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 3Sawyer
- 5Bulvitis
- 13Blissett
- 20Rooney
- 21Dorel
- 27Tanner
- 31Sokolik
- Referee:
- Ross Joyce
- Attendance:
- 4,729
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home9
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Cheltenham Town 1, Plymouth Argyle 2.
Booking
Craig Tanner (Plymouth Argyle) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by David Fox.
Goal!
Goal! Cheltenham Town 1, Plymouth Argyle 2. Sonny Bradley (Plymouth Argyle) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by David Fox following a set piece situation.
Foul by Jack Barthram (Cheltenham Town).
Ben Purrington (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
James Rowe (Cheltenham Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Goal!
Goal! Cheltenham Town 1, Plymouth Argyle 1. Dan Holman (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner following a corner.
Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Yann Songo'o.
Kyle Storer (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yann Songo'o (Plymouth Argyle).
Booking
Oscar Threlkeld (Plymouth Argyle) is shown the yellow card.
Oscar Threlkeld (Plymouth Argyle) has gone down, but that's a dive.
Hand ball by Ryan Donaldson (Plymouth Argyle).
Foul by Jack Barthram (Cheltenham Town).
Oscar Threlkeld (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Carl Winchester (Cheltenham Town).
Ryan Donaldson (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Craig Tanner replaces Paul Garita.
Attempt missed. William Boyle (Cheltenham Town) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Yann Songo'o.
Attempt missed. Carl Winchester (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Dan Holman replaces Diego De Girolamo.
Substitution
Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Kyle Storer replaces Alex Pike.
Foul by Jack Barthram (Cheltenham Town).
Oscar Threlkeld (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Billy Waters (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
William Boyle (Cheltenham Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by William Boyle (Cheltenham Town).
Sonny Bradley (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Jack Barthram (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Oscar Threlkeld (Plymouth Argyle).
Attempt missed. Nathan Blissett (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Ben Purrington (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Manny Onariase (Cheltenham Town).
Nathan Blissett (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Alex Pike.
Attempt missed. Alex Pike (Cheltenham Town) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Nathan Blissett (Plymouth Argyle).