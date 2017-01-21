League Two
Cheltenham1Plymouth2

Cheltenham Town 1-2 Plymouth Argyle

Sonny Bradley's late header ensured there was no FA Cup hangover for Plymouth as they beat Cheltenham Town at Whaddon Road.

The defender had put Argyle in front in the first half only for substitute Dan Holman to level for the home side.

But Argyle, who were beaten 1-0 by Liverpool in midweek, snatched all three points in stoppage time through Bradley's second of the game.

Argyle took the lead in the 26th minute when Scott Brown failed to claim a corner from Jake Jervis and Bradley bundled the ball over the goalline from close range.

Cheltenham felt they should have had a penalty in first-half stoppage time when Diego De Girolamo's shot was blocked by Yann Songo'o, but nothing was given.

Alex Pike headed Billy Waters' cross wide at the near post for Cheltenham in the 51st minute, but Plymouth were nearly gifted a second in the 72nd minute.

Jack Barthram's backpass fell straight to Arnold Garita, but Brown raced off his line and smothered well.

Cheltenham hit back in the 85th minute when James Rowe's corner was headed powerfully by Will Boyle into the six-yard box and Holman forced it in from close range.

Cheltenham thought they had earned a point, but David Fox's free-kick was headed in by Bradley to send the travelling fans wild.

Report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Cheltenham

  • 1Brown
  • 23Onariase
  • 15BoyleBooked at 67mins
  • 24O'Shaughnessy
  • 26PikeSubstituted forStorerat 70'minutes
  • 27Winchester
  • 8Waters
  • 18RoweBooked at 88mins
  • 2Barthram
  • 9Wright
  • 36De GirolamoSubstituted forHolmanat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Storer
  • 5Downes
  • 11Munns
  • 12Kitscha
  • 14Hall
  • 21Dayton
  • 30Holman

Plymouth

  • 23McCormick
  • 18ThrelkeldBooked at 83mins
  • 15Bradley
  • 4Songo'o
  • 16Purrington
  • 24Fox
  • 11Donaldson
  • 14JervisSubstituted forBlissettat 45'minutes
  • 10Carey
  • 8SlewSubstituted forSokolikat 45'minutes
  • 26GaritaSubstituted forTannerat 76'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 3Sawyer
  • 5Bulvitis
  • 13Blissett
  • 20Rooney
  • 21Dorel
  • 27Tanner
  • 31Sokolik
Referee:
Ross Joyce
Attendance:
4,729

Match Stats

Home TeamCheltenhamAway TeamPlymouth
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home12
Away8
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home9
Away5
Fouls
Home9
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Cheltenham Town 1, Plymouth Argyle 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Cheltenham Town 1, Plymouth Argyle 2.

Booking

Craig Tanner (Plymouth Argyle) is shown the yellow card.

Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by David Fox.

Goal!

Goal! Cheltenham Town 1, Plymouth Argyle 2. Sonny Bradley (Plymouth Argyle) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by David Fox following a set piece situation.

Foul by Jack Barthram (Cheltenham Town).

Ben Purrington (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

James Rowe (Cheltenham Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Goal!

Goal! Cheltenham Town 1, Plymouth Argyle 1. Dan Holman (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner following a corner.

Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Yann Songo'o.

Kyle Storer (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Yann Songo'o (Plymouth Argyle).

Booking

Oscar Threlkeld (Plymouth Argyle) is shown the yellow card.

Oscar Threlkeld (Plymouth Argyle) has gone down, but that's a dive.

Hand ball by Ryan Donaldson (Plymouth Argyle).

Foul by Jack Barthram (Cheltenham Town).

Oscar Threlkeld (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Carl Winchester (Cheltenham Town).

Ryan Donaldson (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Craig Tanner replaces Paul Garita.

Attempt missed. William Boyle (Cheltenham Town) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Yann Songo'o.

Attempt missed. Carl Winchester (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Dan Holman replaces Diego De Girolamo.

Substitution

Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Kyle Storer replaces Alex Pike.

Foul by Jack Barthram (Cheltenham Town).

Oscar Threlkeld (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Billy Waters (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

William Boyle (Cheltenham Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by William Boyle (Cheltenham Town).

Sonny Bradley (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Jack Barthram (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Oscar Threlkeld (Plymouth Argyle).

Attempt missed. Nathan Blissett (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Ben Purrington (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Foul by Manny Onariase (Cheltenham Town).

Nathan Blissett (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Alex Pike.

Attempt missed. Alex Pike (Cheltenham Town) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.

Foul by Nathan Blissett (Plymouth Argyle).

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Doncaster2718452158
2Plymouth2617361554
3Carlisle27121231148
4Portsmouth2613671445
5Wycombe261277643
6Luton2611961342
7Colchester271179740
8Barnet2710107040
9Exeter26123111239
10Cambridge261169739
11Grimsby2711610439
12Mansfield279108-137
13Blackpool269981136
14Crawley2510510-735
15Stevenage2710314-633
16Yeovil268810-332
17Morecambe259412-1131
18Hartlepool277911-930
19Crewe2761011-1328
20Accrington266812-1126
21Leyton Orient267415-1125
22Cheltenham265912-1124
23Notts County276516-2223
24Newport264715-1619
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Girl with tennis racquet

Tennis Coaching For All
Running in Locke Park

Redcar Junior parkrun

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired