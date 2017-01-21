Cheltenham Town 1-2 Plymouth Argyle

Sonny Bradley's late header ensured there was no FA Cup hangover for Plymouth as they beat Cheltenham Town at Whaddon Road.

The defender had put Argyle in front in the first half only for substitute Dan Holman to level for the home side.

But Argyle, who were beaten 1-0 by Liverpool in midweek, snatched all three points in stoppage time through Bradley's second of the game.

Argyle took the lead in the 26th minute when Scott Brown failed to claim a corner from Jake Jervis and Bradley bundled the ball over the goalline from close range.

Cheltenham felt they should have had a penalty in first-half stoppage time when Diego De Girolamo's shot was blocked by Yann Songo'o, but nothing was given.

Alex Pike headed Billy Waters' cross wide at the near post for Cheltenham in the 51st minute, but Plymouth were nearly gifted a second in the 72nd minute.

Jack Barthram's backpass fell straight to Arnold Garita, but Brown raced off his line and smothered well.

Cheltenham hit back in the 85th minute when James Rowe's corner was headed powerfully by Will Boyle into the six-yard box and Holman forced it in from close range.

Cheltenham thought they had earned a point, but David Fox's free-kick was headed in by Bradley to send the travelling fans wild.

Report supplied by the Press Association.