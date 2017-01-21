Championship
Barnsley 3-2 Leeds United

By Gary Smee

BBC Sport

Barnsley striker Tom Bradshaw
Tom Bradshaw celebrates after scoring Barnsley's equaliser just before half-time

Barnsley scored three goals in nine minutes to come from behind and beat Leeds United in an enthralling Championship derby at Oakwell.

Chris Wood tapped in his 18th goal of the season to put Leeds ahead, before Tom Bradshaw's header on the stroke of half-time began the turnaround.

On-loan winger Ryan Kent swivelled and fired in low to put the Tykes in front.

Conor Hourihane's free-kick made it 3-1, before Wood's penalty after a handball resulted in a tense finish.

The spot-kick was highly controversial, with the ball appearing to hit Barnsley defender Marc Roberts' hand outside the area, but referee Mike Dean pointed to the spot and Wood coolly converted.

It gave Leeds more than 20 minutes to try to find an equaliser, but the hosts' defence - which has leaked 41 goals this season - held on.

Kemar Roofe did have a glorious opportunity to level for Leeds in stoppage time when he bundled wide from a few yards out.

Barnsley captain Hourihane's 25-yard set-piece, which he bent into the top corner, was the pick of the five goals - although it could be his last for the Yorkshire side having been strongly linked with a move to Aston Villa.

The game was also marred by pockets of crowd trouble after Wood's opening goal, but police seemed to quickly separate opposing fans and the rest of the match appeared to pass off peacefully.

Defeat brings Leeds' six-game unbeaten league run to an end, with Huddersfield overtaking them to go third in the table.

Barnsley move back up to eighth and just four points outside the play-offs.

Line-ups

Barnsley

  • 1Davies
  • 2Bree
  • 4Roberts
  • 5MacDonald
  • 29Jones
  • 15WatkinsBooked at 66mins
  • 6ScowenBooked at 67mins
  • 8HourihaneBooked at 21mins
  • 40Kent
  • 20BradshawSubstituted forHammillat 78'minutes
  • 32ArmstrongBooked at 82minsSubstituted forR Williamsat 90+4'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3White
  • 7Hammill
  • 10Moncur
  • 13Townsend
  • 18Jackson
  • 23Payne
  • 28R Williams

Leeds

  • 1Green
  • 31Coyle
  • 5BartleyBooked at 57mins
  • 2Ayling
  • 28Berardi
  • 26BridcuttSubstituted forDallasat 84'minutes
  • 25VieiraSubstituted forO'Kaneat 58'minutesBooked at 70mins
  • 7RoofeBooked at 53mins
  • 19Hernández
  • 11Doukara
  • 9Wood

Substitutes

  • 10Antonsson
  • 12Silvestri
  • 14O'Kane
  • 15Dallas
  • 23Phillips
  • 27Mowatt
  • 33Denton
Referee:
Mike Dean
Attendance:
17,817

Match Stats

Home TeamBarnsleyAway TeamLeeds
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home15
Away11
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away11
Fouls
Home10
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Barnsley 3, Leeds United 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Barnsley 3, Leeds United 2.

Attempt missed. Adam Hammill (Barnsley) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt missed. Stuart Dallas (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Eunan O'Kane.

Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Lewie Coyle.

Substitution

Substitution, Barnsley. Ryan Williams replaces Adam Armstrong.

Attempt missed. Kemar Roofe (Leeds United) with an attempt from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.

Kyle Bartley (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Adam Armstrong (Barnsley).

Foul by Pablo Hernández (Leeds United).

Josh Scowen (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Angus MacDonald.

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Conor Hourihane.

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Marc Roberts.

Attempt blocked. Kyle Bartley (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lewie Coyle with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Leeds United. Stuart Dallas replaces Liam Bridcutt.

Booking

Adam Armstrong (Barnsley) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Adam Armstrong (Barnsley).

Luke Ayling (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Marc Roberts.

Attempt saved. Souleymane Doukara (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kyle Bartley.

Substitution

Substitution, Barnsley. Adam Hammill replaces Tom Bradshaw because of an injury.

Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Liam Bridcutt.

Foul by Marc Roberts (Barnsley).

Chris Wood (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Eunan O'Kane (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Attempt blocked. Pablo Hernández (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kemar Roofe.

Attempt missed. Conor Hourihane (Barnsley) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Josh Scowen from a direct free kick.

Booking

Eunan O'Kane (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Josh Scowen (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Eunan O'Kane (Leeds United).

Foul by Adam Armstrong (Barnsley).

Luke Ayling (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Marley Watkins (Barnsley) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Goal!

Goal! Barnsley 3, Leeds United 2. Chris Wood (Leeds United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.

Booking

Josh Scowen (Barnsley) is shown the yellow card.

Penalty conceded by Marc Roberts (Barnsley) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

Booking

Marley Watkins (Barnsley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Marley Watkins (Barnsley).

Kemar Roofe (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Find out more

