Barnsley 3-2 Leeds United

Tom Bradshaw celebrates after scoring Barnsley's equaliser just before half-time

Barnsley scored three goals in nine minutes to come from behind and beat Leeds United in an enthralling Championship derby at Oakwell.

Chris Wood tapped in his 18th goal of the season to put Leeds ahead, before Tom Bradshaw's header on the stroke of half-time began the turnaround.

On-loan winger Ryan Kent swivelled and fired in low to put the Tykes in front.

Conor Hourihane's free-kick made it 3-1, before Wood's penalty after a handball resulted in a tense finish.

The spot-kick was highly controversial, with the ball appearing to hit Barnsley defender Marc Roberts' hand outside the area, but referee Mike Dean pointed to the spot and Wood coolly converted.

It gave Leeds more than 20 minutes to try to find an equaliser, but the hosts' defence - which has leaked 41 goals this season - held on.

Kemar Roofe did have a glorious opportunity to level for Leeds in stoppage time when he bundled wide from a few yards out.

Barnsley captain Hourihane's 25-yard set-piece, which he bent into the top corner, was the pick of the five goals - although it could be his last for the Yorkshire side having been strongly linked with a move to Aston Villa.

The game was also marred by pockets of crowd trouble after Wood's opening goal, but police seemed to quickly separate opposing fans and the rest of the match appeared to pass off peacefully.

Defeat brings Leeds' six-game unbeaten league run to an end, with Huddersfield overtaking them to go third in the table.

Barnsley move back up to eighth and just four points outside the play-offs.