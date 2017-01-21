Cardiff City 1-0 Burton Albion

Rhys Healey heads-in Cardiff City's winner against Burton

Cardiff City won a third successive league match for the first time since September 2015 after substitute Rhys Healey's late winner downed Burton.

In a contest of few chances, Neil Warnock's side left it late before former Newport loanee Healey scored his first Championship goal.

Healey flashed home a header after Burton failed to clear a free-kick.

The result sees Cardiff rise to 16th in the table and Burton sink into the relegation zone.

The Bluebirds can count themselves slightly fortunate to have won a disappointing contest.

The hosts were close to breaking the deadlock twice in 60 seconds around the 20-minute mark, with Kadeem Harris wriggling free but firing wide and Kenneth Zohore's snap shot was tipped around the post by goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin.

A slip from Joe Ralls then presented Burton a gift, but Lloyd Dyer failed to even test Cardiff's debutant goalkeeper Allan McGregor despite racing clean through.

The Bluebirds were full of endeavour but lacked quality and a shot wide from Aron Gunnarsson summed up a poor first half.

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock: "I watched Rhys Healey myself and his finishing let him down at Newport, but his honesty will make him a good living.

"He's what I call a little rash because he never leaves defenders alone. I told him to be a nuisance and enjoy it. The lads signed his shirt and gave him a round of applause. It's lovely and he'll remember it forever.

"It's probably the best three points I've got since I've been at the club. These type of wins are the best and it's what the Championship is all about."

Burton Albion manager Nigel Clough: "This defeat is without a doubt the toughest to take - we deserved a point today.

"We're always trying to improve the squad but the players we've got have to do that fraction of a little bit better.

"The effort they're putting in is brilliant as always. But we're losing far too many games."

Lucas Akins and Lee Peltier tangle at the Cardiff City Stadium

An injury in the second period to Anthony Pilkington further blunted the Bluebirds, who huffed and puffed but left their supporters frustrated.

Sean Morrison and Sol Bamba both threatened with headers from set-pieces as the Bluebirds looked to make a physical advantage count, but it was only Kadeem Harris who was proving a regular nuisance as Burton defended comfortably.

Boss Warnock sent for former England striker Rickie Lambert, but it was Nigel Clough's side who came closest to opening the scoring, Lucas Akins' turn and shot finally drawing a save from Hull loanee McGregor.

Warnock then introduced Healey, who spent the first half of the season on loan at Newport, and it was the 22-year-old who changed the game, heading home from close range after Burton failed to clear a Lambert free-kick that had hit the wall.