Match ends, Cardiff City 1, Burton Albion 0.
Cardiff City 1-0 Burton Albion
-
- From the section Football
Cardiff City won a third successive league match for the first time since September 2015 after substitute Rhys Healey's late winner downed Burton.
In a contest of few chances, Neil Warnock's side left it late before former Newport loanee Healey scored his first Championship goal.
Healey flashed home a header after Burton failed to clear a free-kick.
The result sees Cardiff rise to 16th in the table and Burton sink into the relegation zone.
The Bluebirds can count themselves slightly fortunate to have won a disappointing contest.
The hosts were close to breaking the deadlock twice in 60 seconds around the 20-minute mark, with Kadeem Harris wriggling free but firing wide and Kenneth Zohore's snap shot was tipped around the post by goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin.
A slip from Joe Ralls then presented Burton a gift, but Lloyd Dyer failed to even test Cardiff's debutant goalkeeper Allan McGregor despite racing clean through.
The Bluebirds were full of endeavour but lacked quality and a shot wide from Aron Gunnarsson summed up a poor first half.
Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock: "I watched Rhys Healey myself and his finishing let him down at Newport, but his honesty will make him a good living.
"He's what I call a little rash because he never leaves defenders alone. I told him to be a nuisance and enjoy it. The lads signed his shirt and gave him a round of applause. It's lovely and he'll remember it forever.
"It's probably the best three points I've got since I've been at the club. These type of wins are the best and it's what the Championship is all about."
Burton Albion manager Nigel Clough: "This defeat is without a doubt the toughest to take - we deserved a point today.
"We're always trying to improve the squad but the players we've got have to do that fraction of a little bit better.
"The effort they're putting in is brilliant as always. But we're losing far too many games."
An injury in the second period to Anthony Pilkington further blunted the Bluebirds, who huffed and puffed but left their supporters frustrated.
Sean Morrison and Sol Bamba both threatened with headers from set-pieces as the Bluebirds looked to make a physical advantage count, but it was only Kadeem Harris who was proving a regular nuisance as Burton defended comfortably.
Boss Warnock sent for former England striker Rickie Lambert, but it was Nigel Clough's side who came closest to opening the scoring, Lucas Akins' turn and shot finally drawing a save from Hull loanee McGregor.
Warnock then introduced Healey, who spent the first half of the season on loan at Newport, and it was the 22-year-old who changed the game, heading home from close range after Burton failed to clear a Lambert free-kick that had hit the wall.
Line-ups
Cardiff
- 1McGregor
- 16Connolly
- 4Morrison
- 14Bamba
- 2Peltier
- 24K Harris
- 17Gunnarsson
- 8Ralls
- 33HoilettSubstituted forHealeyat 79'minutes
- 13PilkingtonSubstituted forKennedyat 54'minutes
- 26ZohoreSubstituted forLambertat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Richards
- 7Whittingham
- 15Halford
- 19Lambert
- 23Kennedy
- 28Murphy
- 37Healey
Burton
- 1McLaughlin
- 3Brayford
- 5McFadzean
- 6Turner
- 2Flanagan
- 10Akins
- 16PalmerSubstituted forMyers-Harnessat 74'minutes
- 15NaylorSubstituted forO'Gradyat 90+2'minutes
- 30Murphy
- 11Dyer
- 9Sordell
Substitutes
- 4Mousinho
- 7Williamson
- 8O'Grady
- 13Bywater
- 14McCrory
- 22Myers-Harness
- 25Barker
- Referee:
- Tim Robinson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home7
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Cardiff City 1, Burton Albion 0.
Attempt blocked. Ben Turner (Burton Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luke Murphy with a cross.
John Brayford (Burton Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Joe Ralls (Cardiff City).
Substitution
Substitution, Burton Albion. Chris O'Grady replaces Tom Naylor.
Goal!
Goal! Cardiff City 1, Burton Albion 0. Rhys Healey (Cardiff City) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kadeem Harris with a cross following a set piece situation.
Attempt blocked. Rickie Lambert (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by John Brayford (Burton Albion).
Rhys Healey (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Tom Naylor (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rickie Lambert (Cardiff City).
Hand ball by Rhys Healey (Cardiff City).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Ben Turner (Burton Albion) because of an injury.
Foul by Kyle McFadzean (Burton Albion).
Rhys Healey (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Cardiff City. Rhys Healey replaces Junior Hoilett.
Hand ball by Lucas Akins (Burton Albion).
Marvin Sordell (Burton Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Lee Peltier (Cardiff City).
Attempt saved. Lucas Akins (Burton Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ben Turner.
Lloyd Dyer (Burton Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Matthew Connolly (Cardiff City).
Substitution
Substitution, Burton Albion. Marcus Myers-Harness replaces Matthew Palmer.
Ben Turner (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rickie Lambert (Cardiff City).
Foul by Tom Flanagan (Burton Albion).
Matthew Kennedy (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by John Brayford (Burton Albion).
Kadeem Harris (Cardiff City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Lucas Akins (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe Ralls (Cardiff City).
Offside, Burton Albion. Tom Naylor tries a through ball, but Marvin Sordell is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Cardiff City. Rickie Lambert replaces Kenneth Zohore.
Tom Naylor (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe Ralls (Cardiff City).
Attempt missed. Tom Flanagan (Burton Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Marvin Sordell.
Attempt saved. Kadeem Harris (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joe Ralls.
Attempt blocked. Kenneth Zohore (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Ralls.