Newcastle United v Rotherham United

Jonjo Shelvey last played in the league for Newcastle on 17 December at Burton

Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey is set to play his first Championship game for more than a month following the completion of his five-match ban.

The 24-year-old played 90 minutes in the FA Cup in midweek, but Chancel Mbemba, Christian Atsu and Mohamed Diame are on Africa Nations Cup duty.

Rotherham have injury problems for their first trip to St James' Park in the league since 1983.

Danny Ward, Kirk Broadfoot and Dexter Blackstock are all likely to miss out.

The Millers could give a debut to new signing goalkeeper Richard O'Donnell following his move from Bristol City this week.

