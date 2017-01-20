Championship
Newcastle15:00Rotherham
Venue: St. James' Park

Newcastle United v Rotherham United

Jonjo Shelvey
Jonjo Shelvey last played in the league for Newcastle on 17 December at Burton

BBC coverage

How to follow:
BBC local radio; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

    Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey is set to play his first Championship game for more than a month following the completion of his five-match ban.

    The 24-year-old played 90 minutes in the FA Cup in midweek, but Chancel Mbemba, Christian Atsu and Mohamed Diame are on Africa Nations Cup duty.

    Rotherham have injury problems for their first trip to St James' Park in the league since 1983.

    Danny Ward, Kirk Broadfoot and Dexter Blackstock are all likely to miss out.

    The Millers could give a debut to new signing goalkeeper Richard O'Donnell following his move from Bristol City this week.

    Match facts

    • The Magpies have never lost a home league game to Rotherham, winning five and drawing one.
    • The Millers haven't beaten Newcastle in a league game since April 1963, drawing three and losing six.
    • Newcastle have 55 points from 26 Championship games this season - every team with this total has gone on to win promotion to the top flight.
    • Rotherham striker Dexter Blackstock has played the most Championship games without ending up on the winning side this season (11), while Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles has been on the winning side most often (18).
    • The Millers are on a run of 15 away league games without a win, their worst run since November 2003 (17 games).

    Find out more

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Newcastle2618172955
    2Brighton2516632354
    3Leeds2615381148
    4Reading251447346
    5Huddersfield261448046
    6Sheff Wed261367645
    7Derby261178540
    8Fulham2510961339
    9Preston261169339
    10Barnsley2611510438
    11Norwich2611411337
    12Birmingham26998-536
    13Aston Villa268117135
    14Ipswich269710-334
    15Brentford269611033
    16Wolves268810-132
    17QPR269512-1132
    18Cardiff258611-1030
    19Bristol City268315-327
    20Nottm Forest267613-827
    21Burton266713-1025
    22Blackburn266614-1224
    23Wigan265714-922
    24Rotherham264418-2916
    View full Championship table

    Top Stories

    Explore the BBC

    Get Inspired Activity Finder

    Run by the BBC and partners

    Find ways to get active near you:

    Back to Hockey at The Edge!

    Back to Hockey
    Fitness Skills & Drills

    Fitness Skills and Drills

    For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired