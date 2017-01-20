Newcastle United v Rotherham United
Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey is set to play his first Championship game for more than a month following the completion of his five-match ban.
The 24-year-old played 90 minutes in the FA Cup in midweek, but Chancel Mbemba, Christian Atsu and Mohamed Diame are on Africa Nations Cup duty.
Rotherham have injury problems for their first trip to St James' Park in the league since 1983.
Danny Ward, Kirk Broadfoot and Dexter Blackstock are all likely to miss out.
The Millers could give a debut to new signing goalkeeper Richard O'Donnell following his move from Bristol City this week.
Match facts
- The Magpies have never lost a home league game to Rotherham, winning five and drawing one.
- The Millers haven't beaten Newcastle in a league game since April 1963, drawing three and losing six.
- Newcastle have 55 points from 26 Championship games this season - every team with this total has gone on to win promotion to the top flight.
- Rotherham striker Dexter Blackstock has played the most Championship games without ending up on the winning side this season (11), while Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles has been on the winning side most often (18).
- The Millers are on a run of 15 away league games without a win, their worst run since November 2003 (17 games).