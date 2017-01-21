Queens Park Rangers 1-1 Fulham

Alex Smithies has saved six of the 10 penalties he has faced for QPR

Chris Martin atoned for a saved penalty to rescue a point for Fulham in their west London derby at QPR.

Derby loanee Martin had been denied from the spot by a fine fingertip save by goalkeeper Alex Smithies early on before Ryan Manning put QPR ahead.

Manning seized on a loose pass by Kevin McDonald inside his own half before slotting in his first senior goal.

Fulham rallied in the second half and equalised when Martin cleverly diverted in Tom Cairney's goal-bound strike.

Martin's leveller 15 minutes from time denied QPR a fourth successive Championship victory while Fulham have lost just once in their past eight league matches.

After Smithies' early penalty save for QPR, his sixth in 10 faced for the club, after Sone Aluko tumbled in the box, the hosts deservedly took the lead.

Manning netted his first goal in just his fourth senior appearance only a day after the 20-year-old Irish midfielder signed a new contract with the club.

Chances came thick and fast towards the end of the game and Smithies twice denied Aluko from shots outside the area.

Cairney was fortunate to escape a late red card for Fulham when he, Martin and QPR's Joel Lynch were involved in an off-the-ball incident.

Referee Keith Stroud chose to show all three players a yellow card deep into stoppage time.