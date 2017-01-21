Match ends, Queens Park Rangers 1, Fulham 1.
Queens Park Rangers 1-1 Fulham
Chris Martin atoned for a saved penalty to rescue a point for Fulham in their west London derby at QPR.
Derby loanee Martin had been denied from the spot by a fine fingertip save by goalkeeper Alex Smithies early on before Ryan Manning put QPR ahead.
Manning seized on a loose pass by Kevin McDonald inside his own half before slotting in his first senior goal.
Fulham rallied in the second half and equalised when Martin cleverly diverted in Tom Cairney's goal-bound strike.
Martin's leveller 15 minutes from time denied QPR a fourth successive Championship victory while Fulham have lost just once in their past eight league matches.
After Smithies' early penalty save for QPR, his sixth in 10 faced for the club, after Sone Aluko tumbled in the box, the hosts deservedly took the lead.
Manning netted his first goal in just his fourth senior appearance only a day after the 20-year-old Irish midfielder signed a new contract with the club.
Chances came thick and fast towards the end of the game and Smithies twice denied Aluko from shots outside the area.
Cairney was fortunate to escape a late red card for Fulham when he, Martin and QPR's Joel Lynch were involved in an off-the-ball incident.
Referee Keith Stroud chose to show all three players a yellow card deep into stoppage time.
Line-ups
QPR
- 1Smithies
- 29FurlongBooked at 23mins
- 5Onuoha
- 6LynchBooked at 90mins
- 3Bidwell
- 21LuongoBooked at 40mins
- 4HallSubstituted forPerchat 90+3'minutes
- 41ManningBooked at 50mins
- 15Wszolek
- 40SyllaBooked at 61minsSubstituted forWashingtonat 68'minutes
- 12MackieSubstituted forLua Luaat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Washington
- 13Ingram
- 16Doughty
- 23N'Gbakoto
- 24Perch
- 27Shodipo
- 28Lua Lua
Fulham
- 27Button
- 2FredericksBooked at 36minsSubstituted forOdoiat 45'minutes
- 26Kalas
- 13Ream
- 3Malone
- 6McDonald
- 14Johansen
- 24AlukoSubstituted forSmithat 88'minutes
- 10CairneyBooked at 90mins
- 20PiazonSubstituted forSessegnonat 77'minutes
- 25MartinBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 1Bettinelli
- 4Odoi
- 8Parker
- 9Smith
- 15Madl
- 17Sigurdsson
- 30Sessegnon
- Referee:
- Keith Stroud
- Attendance:
- 17,025
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home24%
- Away76%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Queens Park Rangers 1, Fulham 1.
Attempt missed. Matt Smith (Fulham) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Scott Malone following a set piece situation.
Booking
Joel Lynch (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Chris Martin (Fulham) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Tom Cairney (Fulham) is shown the yellow card.
Stefan Johansen (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ryan Manning (Queens Park Rangers).
Substitution
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. James Perch replaces Grant Hall because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Grant Hall (Queens Park Rangers) because of an injury.
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Joel Lynch.
Attempt blocked. Matt Smith (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Matt Smith replaces Sone Aluko.
Attempt missed. Ryan Sessegnon (Fulham) header from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Stefan Johansen with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Massimo Luongo.
Attempt missed. Tomas Kalas (Fulham) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Stefan Johansen with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Nedum Onuoha.
Foul by Tim Ream (Fulham).
Massimo Luongo (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Grant Hall (Queens Park Rangers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Ryan Manning with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Tomas Kalas.
Substitution
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Kazenga Lua Lua replaces Jamie Mackie.
Offside, Queens Park Rangers. Joel Lynch tries a through ball, but Grant Hall is caught offside.
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Scott Malone.
Attempt saved. Conor Washington (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joel Lynch.
Attempt missed. Chris Martin (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sone Aluko.
Tomas Kalas (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pawel Wszolek (Queens Park Rangers).
Attempt blocked. Scott Malone (Fulham) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Chris Martin.
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Alex Smithies.
Attempt saved. Sone Aluko (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Tom Cairney.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Ryan Sessegnon replaces Lucas Piazon.
Offside, Queens Park Rangers. Grant Hall tries a through ball, but Conor Washington is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Queens Park Rangers 1, Fulham 1. Chris Martin (Fulham) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tom Cairney following a set piece situation.
Attempt blocked. Tom Cairney (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Kevin McDonald (Fulham) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Darnell Furlong (Queens Park Rangers).
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Jake Bidwell.
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Kevin McDonald.