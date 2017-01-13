Jose Mourinho: Chelsea paid ex-manager and staff £8.3m in compensation
-
- From the section Football
Sacking manager Jose Mourinho and his staff in 2015 cost Chelsea £8.3m in compensation, figures released by the Premier League club show.
Mourinho, now in charge of Manchester United, was sacked in December 2015 after a poor start to the Blues' Premier League title defence.
The club eventually finished 10th, and the financial report for the 2015-16 campaign shows a £70.6m loss.
That includes £67m paid to Adidas to terminate a sponsorship deal early.
The club did that to enter into a more lucrative 15-year deal with Nike, worth an extra £30m a year.
The Adidas contract, which Chelsea ended six years into a 10-year agreement, was worth £30m annually.