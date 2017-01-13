BBC Sport - Football Focus for BBC World News
Football Focus for BBC World News
- From the section Football
Dan Walker is joined by Liverpool and England goalkeeper Chris Kirkland for this week's Football Focus.
We hear from Gabon legend Daniel Cousin ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations and one of the Premier League's biggest rivalries is in the spotlight as Manchester United prepare to take on Liverpool.
