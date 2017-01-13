BBC Sport - Football Focus for BBC World News

Football Focus for BBC World News

Dan Walker is joined by Liverpool and England goalkeeper Chris Kirkland for this week's Football Focus.

We hear from Gabon legend Daniel Cousin ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations and one of the Premier League's biggest rivalries is in the spotlight as Manchester United prepare to take on Liverpool.

Top videos

Video

Football Focus for BBC World News

Video

Conte 'knows nothing about Costa bid'

Video

Pochettino praises 'fantastic' Kane

Video

West Brom will not sell Berahino to 'suit him'

Video

Costa wants China move? Good luck to him!

Video

Arsenal dominated second half - Wenger

Video

Osi's prediction excuse: 'The Russians hacked my brain'

Video

I want to win like Messi & Federer - O'Sullivan

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Palace players are failing - Allardyce

Video

Leicester's performance was good - Ranieri

Video

Why Man Utd & Liverpool rivalry runs deep

Video

Football Focus pays tribute to Graham Taylor

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Skiing around cones

Skiing- Penguins
Fitness

Active Nation Discovery Weekend

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired