EFL: Junior season-ticket sales rise by 37% in 10 years

Sales of junior season tickets in the EFL have risen by 37% in the past 10 years, according to new figures.

The EFL says 20% of all fans attending matches in the Football League are now aged under 16.

The increase has been credited to club's improving the matchday experience for families.

The BBC's Price of Football study found more than two thirds of ticket prices across the UK have been either cut or frozen for the 2016-17 season.

Championship side Cardiff City's family season membership has increased from 459 to 7,000 over a four-year period after making changes, including a turnstile system that recognised children's birthdays on entry.

Colchester, who were relegated from League One last season, reported an 11% increase in overall attendances, helped by an introduction of live music, concourse activities and an online matchday timetable for families.

