FA Cup fourth round: BBC to show Leicester City and Watford games

Leicester City beat Everton 2-1 at Goodison Park in the third round

The FA Cup fourth-round ties between Derby County and Leicester City, and Millwall and Watford will be shown live on BBC One.

Premier League champions Leicester will visit Championship Derby on Friday, 27 January at 19:55 GMT.

League One Millwall host Premier League Watford two days later at 12:00 GMT.

That game will be followed on BBC One at 16:00 GMT by either Crystal Palace or Bolton against Manchester City, or Manchester United v Wigan Athletic.

The third game will be confirmed after the FA Cup third-round replay between Palace and Bolton on 17 January.

Highlights programmes on both Saturday and Sunday will include Sutton United or AFC Wimbledon's tie with Leeds.

BT Sport will broadcast Wolverhampton Wanderers' trip to Plymouth or Liverpool, and Arsenal's visit to Southampton or Norwich City (both Saturday, 28 January) and AFC Wimbledon or Sutton against Leeds (Sunday, 29 January).

Football Focus will once again be on the road and there will be comprehensive coverage of the weekend's action across the BBC Sport website and on BBC Radio 5 live.