Afcon 2017: DR Congo boycott training in bonus row

DR Congo players
DR Congo players are due on the pitch in Gabon on Monday

The DR Congo squad boycotted their training session on Friday, just three days before their opening match at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The players are protesting over reduced bonus payments for the finals in Gabon as well as payments owed from 2015.

"This has been happening for years and years. We always prepare well but in the end there is always a problem with bonuses."

DR Congo are scheduled to play Morocco on Monday in their first Group C match.

The Leopards reached the semi-final at the Nations Cup two years ago in Equatorial Guinea and finished in third place.

But the players insist they have yet to receive their financial rewards for the achievement.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Mens Rugby Team

Bath Saracens RFC
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired