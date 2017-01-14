Afcon 2017: DR Congo boycott training in bonus row

DR Congo players are due on the pitch in Gabon on Monday

The DR Congo squad boycotted their training session on Friday, just three days before their opening match at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The players are protesting over reduced bonus payments for the finals in Gabon as well as payments owed from 2015.

"This has been happening for years and years. We always prepare well but in the end there is always a problem with bonuses."

DR Congo are scheduled to play Morocco on Monday in their first Group C match.

The Leopards reached the semi-final at the Nations Cup two years ago in Equatorial Guinea and finished in third place.

But the players insist they have yet to receive their financial rewards for the achievement.