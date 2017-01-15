Afcon 2017: Togo motivated to do well - Emmanuel Adebayor

Togo coach Claude LeRoy and captain Emmanuel Adebayor in conversation

Togo captain and striker Emmanuel Adebayor believes his side can reach at least the last four at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

Adebayor, who has been clubless since leaving Crystal Palace in June, told BBC Sport: "The team is very motivated. In 2013, we went to the quarter-finals but this time we want to go further.

"If we reach at least the semi-finals or even win the cup, it will be great."

Togo begin their campaign against champions Ivory Coast on Monday.

They will also face DR Congo and Morocco in Group C.

Togo have never won the tournament and have only played at seven finals - they also withdrew from the finals in 2010 when their team bus team was attacked on its way to their tournament base in Angola and three people were killed.

This time they are guided by Nations Cup-winning coach Claude LeRoy, who is making a record ninth appearance at the finals with his sixth nation and has only once failed to reach the quarter-finals.

Buoyant mood

LeRoy's experience and knowhow coupled with the 32-year Adebayor's determination to do well in what will be his fifth and most likely last finals could propel Togo to their best achievement at the tournament.

"I cannot say we will definitely win the cup because it is the same goal of all players taking part in this tournament. But I remain motivated to do something and excel together with my team-mates," said Adebayor.

"The mood is good in the team. We are always laughing and singing in the bus and at the hotel. We also dance a lot.

"It is a pleasure for me to be going to the Nations Cup with the team. It is always nice to be the captain and the leader of the team. I have a lot of young brothers in the team and it is up to me to show them the way and help them."