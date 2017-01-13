Premier League: What not to miss this weekend

Media playback is not supported on this device Manchester United v Liverpool: Mourinho & Klopp preview the game

Manchester United's home match against old foes Liverpool tops the bill as the Premier League returns on another busy weekend of British football.

Here's everything you need to know...

Saturday's Premier League match previews

Tottenham v West Brom (12:30 GMT)

Burnley v Southampton (15:00)

Hull v Bournemouth (15:00)

Sunderland v Stoke (15:00)

Swansea v Arsenal (15:00)

Watford v Middlesbrough (15:00)

West Ham v Crystal Palace (15:00)

Leicester v Chelsea (17:30 GMT)

Sunday's Premier League match previews

Everton v Manchester City (13:30 GMT)

Manchester United v Liverpool (16:00 GMT)

The best of the rest

As usual there is a full Championship,League One and League Two programme in England, while teams in the Scottish Championship,League One and League Two are also in action.

However, there are no Premiership fixtures north of the border - the top-flight clubs are currently enjoying a two-week winter break.

Read how the Premiership clubs are spending their winter breaks

Afcon prepares for kick-off

The 31st edition of the Africa Cup of Nations will kick off at 16:00 GMT on Saturday, when hosts Gabon take on debutants Guinea-Bissau.

Lawro takes on UFC/Hollywood star

BBC Sport's Mark Lawrenson has been looking into his crystal football once again with his weekly Premier League predictions. This week his opponent is UFC champion Michael Bisping.

Our best videos

