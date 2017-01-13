Northampton Town: Justin Edinburgh named new manager of League One club

Justin Edinburgh moved into management after making more than 200 appearances for Tottenham in his playing career

Northampton Town have appointed former Newport County and Gillingham boss Justin Edinburgh as their new manager on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

He replaces Rob Page, who was sacked on Monday after a run of nine defeats for the Cobblers in their last 11 games.

They are 16th in League One, eight points above the relegation zone.

Edinburgh, 47, was dismissed by Gillingham on 3 January after less than two years in charge, with the club then 17th in the table.

He began his managerial career with Billericay Town, Fisher Athletic and Grays Athletic, before moving to Northamptonshire with Rushden & Diamonds, who he left when the club went into administration.

He then spent over three years with Newport, who he led back into the Football League via the 2013 Conference play-off final.

Newport beat Wrexham in an all-Wales Conference play-off final at Wembley in May 2013

"We spoke with a lot of managers this week and had a lot of applications, but Justin's teams have always impressed me with the energy they play with, even back to his Rushden days.

"His career has seen a solid progression upwards from non-league through to League One and he is has managed a lot of games in his time, so the experience is there," said Northampton chairman Kelvin Thomas.

The Cobblers have a home game against Scunthorpe on Saturday but Edinburgh will watch from the stands, with Paul Wilkinson in charge of the team, before formally taking over on Monday.

"Northampton Town has a reputation of being a very well-run club, with some fantastic training facilities and an excellent fanbase. There is potential there to take the club forward and I will work very hard to do just that," he said.

"My teams are known for strength, high energy and playing on the front foot and I want to continue that here.

"I know how much the Northampton Town supporters get behind their team and I have experienced some fantastic atmospheres at Sixfields as an opposing manager, and hopefully we can work together to enjoy some good times."

Edinburgh's record