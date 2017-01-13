Real Madrid: Boss Zinedine Zidane sets his sights on a trophy treble

Zinedine Zidane guided Real Madrid to the 2016 Fifa Club World Cup

Boss Zinedine Zidane says a La Liga, Champions League and Copa del Rey treble "is the goal that everyone wants" at Real Madrid this season.

Real set a Spanish record of 40 matches unbeaten in all competitions after a draw at Sevilla on Thursday to advance to the Copa del Rey last eight.

The La Liga leaders are away to second-placed Sevilla again on Sunday and face Napoli in the Champions League last-16 next month.

Real have not won La Liga since 2012.

It has taken 30 wins and 10 draws for Zidane's side to break the Spanish record Barcelona set in the 2015-16 campaign.

The 2016 Champions League winners have won eight of the past nine games in La Liga.

"Sunday will be yet another game where we will have to fight," said Zidane, whose side are four points clear at the top of the table with one game in hand.

"That is always going to be the case against Sevilla, who are tough opposition to face.

"It is no coincidence that they are second in La Liga, that is all down to their own hard work.

"I'm not sure what is going to happen on Sunday, but we will have to dig deep."