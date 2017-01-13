Birmingham City Ladies: Ellen White and Sarah Mayling join in double deal

Ellen White has made 56 appearances for England, scoring 17 times

Birmingham City Ladies have signed England striker Ellen White from Notts County on an 18-month contract, with a further one-year option.

The Women's Super League One club have also brought in 19-year-old midfielder Sarah Mayling from Aston Villa on a six-month deal.

The pair are the first signings made by new Blues Ladies manager Marc Skinner.

White, 27, who has been selected for the forthcoming England training camp, travels to La Manga on Sunday.

She will return after England's friendlies against Norway and Sweden.

Aylesbury-born former Arsenal, Chelsea and Leeds Carnegie forward White was voted England Women's Player of the Year in 2011, was part of the 2015 World Cup bronze-medal winning side and represented Great Britain in the London 2012 Olympics.

Mayling, who returned last season after missing most of the 2015 season with a knee injury, was recently promoted from England's under-20s to her country's Next Generation squad.