Hull City sign Oumar Niasse on loan and Evandro for undisclosed fee

Oumar Niasse has not played a senior game for Everton this season, but did feature as an over-age player for the under-23 side in their 2-1 loss at Cheltenham in the Checkatrade Trophy

Hull City have signed Everton striker Oumar Niasse on loan until the end of the season and Porto midfielder Evandro for an undisclosed fee.

The club are bottom of the Premier League and these are the first signings since Marco Silva replaced Mike Phelan as the Tigers' boss earlier in January.

Senegal international Niasse, 26, joined Everton in a £13.5m deal in February but failed to score for them.

Brazilian Evandro, 30, has played in the Champions League for Porto.

He was managed by Silva when he was in charge of Portuguese side Estoril.

However, Hull will be without attacking midfielder Markus Henriksen for 2-3 months because of a shoulder injury sustained during Tuesday's 2-0 EFL Cup semi-final first leg defeat at Manchester United.

Hull have not won a Premier League game since 6 November and are at home to Bournemouth on Saturday (15:00 GMT).