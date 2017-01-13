Copa del Ray: Barcelona, Real Madrid & Atletico Madrid kept apart

Barcelona won the Copa del Rey last season by beating Sevilla 2-0 in the final

Holders Barcelona have avoided Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid as Spain's big three clubs were kept apart in the Copa del Rey quarter-final draw.

Barca play Real Sociedad, Real Madrid face Celta Vigo and Atletico Madrid meet Eibar in three ties involving two La Liga teams.

Alcoron, the only non top-flight team left, have been drawn against Alaves.

The first legs will take place on Wednesday and Thursday, with the return fixtures a week later.

Barca, who fought back from a first-leg deficit to beat Athletic Bilbao in the last 16, are aiming to become the first team since 1953 to win three consecutive Copa del Reys.

Full draw:

Real Sociedad v Barcelona

Alcorcon v Alaves

Atletico Madrid v Eibar

Real Madrid v Celta