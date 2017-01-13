Cardiff City: Neil Warnock is looking forward to meeting owner Vincent Tan

Neil Warnock is happy at Cardiff and wants to stay at the club beyond the end of the season

Cardiff boss Neil Warnock is to meet owner Vincent Tan face to face and is keen to encourage him to spend money on a promotion challenge next season.

The Bluebirds playing budget has been scaled back since their solitary season in the Premier League in 2013/14.

But Warnock is confident he can challenge at the top of the Championship with financial backing.

"It's a matter of talking to Vincent and trying to encourage him to give it another go really," he said.

In stating his ambitions for the Bluebirds, 68-year old Warnock dropped his biggest hint yet that he wants to continue in the post beyond the end of the season.

"We all want to have a go at promotion from this division really and certainly in my circumstances and at my age I'm no different anyone else," he told BBC Wales Sport.

"It's just great to be able to see him face to face, talk to the main man really and tell him what your plans.

"I'm very enthusiastic about the club, I think it's made to measure for me. I hope that we can have a really good conversation about the future."

Vincent Tan and Neil Warnock are set to meet for the first time

The Malaysian businessman, who became owner of Cardiff in May 2010, will not be at the Bluebirds Servernside derby against Bristol City on Saturday as the team try to pull away from the bottom three in the Championship.

And Warnock doesn't see the meeting as a chance for him to charm Tan into giving him a big transfer budget.

"I think it's an opportunity for the club as well not just me," he added.

"The club's got an opportunity to stabilise and look to future and look to be positive about what could possibly happen next year rather than doom and gloom.

"The opportunity is there, the staff is almost in place and the playing side doesn't need an awful lot to do with it.

"It's just a matter of pruning it and the getting that little bit of help to get that one player up front that you need when you get injuries.

"You need a couple of choices."

Jonny Hayes and Derek McInnes in Dubai on Wednesday

No need to spend big

Warnock has ruled out spending big money in the January transfer window having already had a bid rejected for Aberdeen winger Johnny Hayes.

But he would like support for Kenneth Zohore who has now established himself as the club's first choice forward.

"I don't think we're going to be able to spend money on a top class striker in this window," he said.

"We'll have to go with what we've got and try and get a loan player in.

"I've made an offer for a couple of players as you know and that sort of money is what I'm looking at for this window."

Bruno Ecuele Manga could be set to stay at Cardiff after boss Neil Warnock had a change of heart on him

Manga U-turn?

Warnock has though performed a U-turn on the future of defender Bruno Ecuele Manga who he would now like to stay once he returns from international duty with Gabon at the African Cup of Nations.

"I think an MLS club made an enquiry for him but the way I feel at the moment, I'm quite happy to keep him," Warnock confirmed.

"If I can do business elsewhere to cover the ins and outs then I'm quite happy to have Bruno back until the end of the season and try and talk him into another contract."