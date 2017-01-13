BBC Sport - UFC's Michael Bisping's Premier League predictions
Man Utd fan Bisping backs them against Liverpool
- From the section Football
UFC fighter Michael Bisping predicts this weekend's Premier League fixtures, tipping his beloved Manchester United to beat bitter rivals Liverpool on Sunday.
Watch Football Focus, Saturday 12:00 GMT, BBC One.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired