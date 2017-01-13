BBC Sport - UFC's Michael Bisping's Premier League predictions

Man Utd fan Bisping backs them against Liverpool

UFC fighter Michael Bisping predicts this weekend's Premier League fixtures, tipping his beloved Manchester United to beat bitter rivals Liverpool on Sunday.

Watch Football Focus, Saturday 12:00 GMT, BBC One.

