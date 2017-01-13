BBC Sport - Manchester Utd's Paul Pogba on Zlatan Ibrahimovic: He's a joker!

Zlatan is a joker - Pogba

Paul Pogba says his Manchester United teammate Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a "joker" and looks ahead to their Premier League match against Liverpool on Sunday.

Watch the full interview on Football Focus, Saturday 12:00 GMT, BBC One.

Available to UK users only.

