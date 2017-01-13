BBC Sport - Matt Phillips: West Brom winger praises Darren Fletcher influence
Baggies' Phillips praises Fletcher influence
- From the section Football
West Bromwich Albion winger Matt Phillips praises Darren Fletcher's influence on the squad, citing the Scot's vast experience with former club Manchester United.
Watch the full interview on Football Focus, Saturday 12:00PM, BBC ONE.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired