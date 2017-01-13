BBC Sport - Matt Phillips: West Brom winger praises Darren Fletcher influence

Baggies' Phillips praises Fletcher influence

West Bromwich Albion winger Matt Phillips praises Darren Fletcher's influence on the squad, citing the Scot's vast experience with former club Manchester United.

Watch the full interview on Football Focus, Saturday 12:00PM, BBC ONE.

