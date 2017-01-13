BBC Sport - Manchester United v Liverpool: Jose Mourinho answers reporter's phone
'It's for you' - Mourinho answers reporter's phone
- From the section Football
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho answers a reporter's phone in the middle of his news conference previewing Sunday's match against Liverpool.
MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool
