Saido Berahino; Stoke manager Mark Hughes 'hopeful' of signing striker

Saido Berahino's last goal came against Chelsea on 27 February

Stoke manager Mark Hughes remains "hopeful" of signing West Brom striker Saido Berahino in the January transfer window.

The Potters bid for the 23-year-old in the summer, while the Baggies made a third contract offer last month.

Berahino has not played for the first team since 10 September and was sent to a conditioning camp in France to help him lose weight and regain fitness.

"We are interested in him, as a number of other clubs are," said Hughes.

"I am hopeful we will be able to get something done."

Berahino's deal at The Hawthorns expires at the end of the season and Albion have been in talks with him since the summer.