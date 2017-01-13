Africa Cup of Nations 2017: Group-by-group guide

(Clockwise from top left) Gabon's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Senegal's Sadio Mane, Egypt's Mohamed Salah and Togo's Emmanuel Adebayor

The 2017 Africa Cup of Nations kicks off on Saturday when hosts Gabon take on Guinea-Bissau at Stade de l'Amitie in Libreville (16:00 GMT).

Borussia Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Liverpool's Sadio Mane headline the list of stars taking part in the tournament, which was won by Ivory Coast in 2015.

The final takes place on 5 February and you can find the full fixture list here.

Here is our group-by-group guide to Afcon 2017: