Scottish Gossip: Darren Fletcher, Aberdeen stadium, Rangers, Celtic

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Scotland captain Darren Fletcher, now at West Brom, says his two greatest influences have been his manager during his time at Manchester United, Sir Alex Ferguson, and fellow Old Trafford midfielder Roy Keane, who once told him: "I could play for 10 years with you doing all my running, Fletch." (Daily Mail)

Scottish Professional Football League chief executive Neil Doncaster is facing a probe from MSPs over claims he misled parliament on the failure of Scottish clubs to pay the national minimum wage. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen must move to a new stadium in order to thrive, insists the club's chief executive, Duncan Fraser. (Herald)

Former Celtic striker Charlie Nicholas claims Dermot Desmond once warned him that he (Nicholas) wouldn't want to make him his enemy. Nicholas had accused Celtic's major shareholder of treating the club "like a toy". (Sun)

April 2010: Alex Ferguson keeps an eye on Manchester United midfielder Darren Fletcher at the Carrington training ground

Celtic have withheld £40,000 in ticket cash owed to Rangers after chasing their rivals for months over an unsettled bill for wrecked toilets at Celtic Park. (Sun)

Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor reflects on the year that has passed since he was caught driving under the influence of alcohol at three o'clock in the morning. (Sun)

Rangers' new loan signing Jon Toral has set his sights on ending the Ibrox men's woes against Celtic. The Arsenal midfielder is thrilled at the prospect of playing in an Old Firm game. (Daily Record)

Brendan Rodgers has warned England's top clubs they won't get Moussa Dembele this month, even if they meet Celtic's £30m valuation. (Daily Mail)

Jason Cummings, 21, has scored 48 goals in 100 league appearances for Hibernian

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon dismisses reports of interest in striker Jason Cummings from English Championship outfits QPR and Barnsley. "Any interest in Jason is news to me. He's not for sale. I want to keep him as he is our leading goal scorer," says Lennon. (Daily Record)

OTHER GOSSIP

Glasgow forwards coach Dan McFarland has told the Warriors players they will have to match Munster's passion in Saturday's match at Scotstoun if they are to keep their European dreams on track. (National)