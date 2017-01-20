Morocco v Togo

A Morocco fan cheers on his team on Gabon

French coaches Herve Renard and Claude LeRoy loom large over the key Africa Cup of Nations Group C match between Morocco and Togo in Oyem on Friday.

Renard, a Nations Cup winner with Zambia in 2012 and the Ivory Coast in 2015, was hired by Morocco last year and given a mandate to reach the semi-finals.

Right now, a last-four place must seem a long way off for Renard who saw his side fail to turn possession into goals three days ago as they lost 1-0 to DR Congo.

That loss left the Moroccans pointless and bottom of a table headed by DR Congo with three points followed by title-holders the Ivory Coast and Togo with one apiece.

Veteran Togo coach Le Roy is at the Nations Cup for a record ninth time and although he can boast of just one title - with Cameroon in 1988 - he has failed to reach the knockout phase only once.

Togo are the latest beneficiaries of his wisdom gathered over three decades in Africa and they were never overawed when forcing a 0-0 draw with an Ivorian side that appeared much stronger on paper.

Claude LeRoy (centre) gets his point across in a Togo training session

When Le Roy coached 2008 hosts and bronze medallists Ghana, his assistant was then unknown Renard. It prove a fruitful relationship for the younger Frenchman.

"He has given me so much in my life," Renard said after the finals draw.

"Not just about football, but how to evolve as a man. I would need a lot of time to speak about the good things that Claude has brought to my life."

Le Roy was equally complimentary recently about the man he mentored and turned into the most sought-after coach in Africa with Morocco dumping ex-star Badou Zaki to hire Renard.

"Herve knows how to lead a group and likes his players," said Le Roy.

"Liking your players and displaying a great sense of justice and understanding is the best way to work."

For Renard and Le Roy the pre-match emphasis would have been on finishing as Morocco and Togo created few chances in their opening matches.

Morocco have failed to score in their last three competitive matches dating back to October and recently out-of-favour Youssef El Arabi might get a start.

Veteran Emmanuel Adebayor, clubless since leaving Crystal Palace last June, remains the main Togolese threat.

The countries will be meeting at the Cup of Nations for the first time - one of only six such fixtures among the 24 during the first round in Gabon.

Despite being widely regarded for decades as an African football power, Morocco have won the Nations Cup only once, and that success came 41 years ago in Ethiopia.

The 1976 tourenament was the only one composed entirely of mini-leagues and Morocco won the decisive group by one point thanks to a late equaliser in a 1-1 draw against Guinea.

Togo have progressed beyond the first round only once and lost 1-0 after extra time to Burkina Faso in a 2013 quarter-final in South Africa.