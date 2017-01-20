Africa Cup of Nations - Group C
Ivory Coast16:00Congo DR
Venue: Stade d'Oyem

Ivory Coast v Congo DR

    Ivory Coast know they need a win against DR Congo

    Holders Ivory Coast will be looking for a vastly improved performance when they meet DR Congo on Friday.

    The talented Ivorian squad found the going tough against Togo and drew 0-0 in their opening game on Monday.

    "We did not mix all the ingredients to claim more than a draw. It will be necessary to approach this very important match (against DR Congo) with a more conquering mindset," coach Michel Dussuyer said.

    "There is no need for panic. We have two matches left and two victories will assure us of a place in the knockout stage."

    The Congolese, looking for their first Nations Cup success since 1974, top the Group C standings after beating Morocco 1-0 in their opener, albeit without dominating the game.

    And they will seal a quarter-finals place if they defeat the defending champions.

    There are usually plenty of goals when these countries clash at the Nations Cup - hopeful news for Oyem spectators after only one was scored during the first two group games there three days ago.

    Ivory Coast triumphed 3-0 in 1965 in Tunisia and the teams drew 1-1 when they next met 23 years later in Morocco.

    The Congolese won 3-1 in 2002 in Mali and the most recent match-up, a 2015 semi-final in Equatorial Guinea, ended 3-1 in favour of the Ivorians.

    Two of the Ivorian scorers in that semi-final success are not in Gabon - midfielder Yaya Toure has retired from international football and winger Gervinho is injured.

    But the other Ivorian scorer, defender Wilfried Kanon, is at the 2017 Cup of Nations in Gabon, as is the striker who netted for DR Congo, Dieumerci Mbokani.

