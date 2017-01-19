Championship
Brighton19:45Sheff Wed
Venue: Amex Stadium

Brighton & Hove Albion v Sheffield Wednesday (Fri)

Lewis Dunk
Brighton suffered their first league defeat since September during Lewis Dunk's two-match ban

    Brighton centre-back Lewis Dunk is available to return from a two-match suspension while midfielder Dale Stephens is fit again after illness.

    Defender Sebastien Pocognoli has recovered from a thigh problem but left-back Gaetan Bong (knee) is out.

    Sheffield Wednesday could give a first start to striker Sam Winnall after he made his debut from the bench against Huddersfield on Saturday.

    Winger Callum McManaman (illness) should be available.

    Victory would take Brighton, whose 18-match unbeaten run was ended by Preston last Saturday, back to the top of the Championship table.

    Wednesday beat the Seagulls in the Championship play-off semi-finals last season, having finished three places and 15 points behind Chris Hughton's side in 2015-16.

    Brighton boss Chris Hughton told BBC Sussex:

    "Last season Sheffield Wednesday were exceptional. I'd see them as stronger than last season, but that is the quality of the league at the moment.

    "They have a very good side and know how to get results. It is a team we know very well, from our exploits against them this season and last.

    "I hope it is the right type of game for us. We came away from a defeat at Preston knowing it can happen in this division if you are not playing at the levels you need to play at.

    "It is always about learning from it and bouncing back."

    Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal told BBC Radio Sheffield:

    "It will be a big challenge of course. I think this will be the hardest game we have had this season. They have lost just one game in 19.

    "We must understand that they achieved 15 more points than us last season and they have increased their team with quality players. They are stronger this season.

    "Like all teams they have weak points and we have to exploit that."

    Match facts

    • This is the first meeting between these sides at the Amex Stadium since last season's play-off semi-final, which ended in a 1-1 draw with Wednesday progressing 3-1 on aggregate.
    • The Owls lost 2-1 to Brighton in October - they have never lost twice to the Seagulls in the same league season.
    • Brighton played Sheffield Wednesday on a Friday in a Championship encounter in September 2012, winning 3-0 courtesy of goals from Wayne Bridge, Craig Mackail-Smith and Will Buckley.
    • Two of Wednesday's last three away Championship goals have been scored in the 90th minute (Steven Fletcher v Reading and Adam Reach v Preston).
    • The Seagulls have conceded just 17 league goals this season, their fewest after 25 matches of a season in their history.

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Newcastle2618172955
    2Brighton2516632354
    3Leeds2615381148
    4Reading251447346
    5Huddersfield261448046
    6Sheff Wed261367645
    7Derby261178540
    8Fulham2510961339
    9Preston261169339
    10Barnsley2611510438
    11Norwich2611411337
    12Birmingham26998-536
    13Aston Villa268117135
    14Ipswich269710-334
    15Brentford269611033
    16Wolves268810-132
    17QPR269512-1132
    18Cardiff258611-1030
    19Bristol City268315-327
    20Nottm Forest267613-827
    21Burton266713-1025
    22Blackburn266614-1224
    23Wigan265714-922
    24Rotherham264418-2916
    View full Championship table

