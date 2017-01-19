Brighton & Hove Albion v Sheffield Wednesday (Fri)

Brighton suffered their first league defeat since September during Lewis Dunk's two-match ban

Brighton centre-back Lewis Dunk is available to return from a two-match suspension while midfielder Dale Stephens is fit again after illness.

Defender Sebastien Pocognoli has recovered from a thigh problem but left-back Gaetan Bong (knee) is out.

Sheffield Wednesday could give a first start to striker Sam Winnall after he made his debut from the bench against Huddersfield on Saturday.

Winger Callum McManaman (illness) should be available.

Victory would take Brighton, whose 18-match unbeaten run was ended by Preston last Saturday, back to the top of the Championship table.

Wednesday beat the Seagulls in the Championship play-off semi-finals last season, having finished three places and 15 points behind Chris Hughton's side in 2015-16.

Brighton boss Chris Hughton told BBC Sussex:

"Last season Sheffield Wednesday were exceptional. I'd see them as stronger than last season, but that is the quality of the league at the moment.

"They have a very good side and know how to get results. It is a team we know very well, from our exploits against them this season and last.

"I hope it is the right type of game for us. We came away from a defeat at Preston knowing it can happen in this division if you are not playing at the levels you need to play at.

"It is always about learning from it and bouncing back."

Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal told BBC Radio Sheffield:

"It will be a big challenge of course. I think this will be the hardest game we have had this season. They have lost just one game in 19.

"We must understand that they achieved 15 more points than us last season and they have increased their team with quality players. They are stronger this season.

"Like all teams they have weak points and we have to exploit that."

