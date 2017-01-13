Premier League side Burnley fifth in European profit league for 2015

Burnley are 12th in the Premier League this season

Burnley recorded the fifth highest net profit by a European club in the financial year of 2015, ahead of the likes of Bayern Munich, Porto and Ajax.

The Clarets, who made a net profit of 40m euros in the year they were relegated from the Premier League, were one of four English teams joined in the top five by Real Madrid.

"This is a club that has to be run properly," said manager Sean Dyche.

Burnley's operating profit of 54m euros was the 10th best on the continent.

The figures were revealed in Uefa's Club Licensing Benchmarking Report for 2015.

Manchester United returned the highest operating profit - their 143m euros beating the 135m Real Madrid brought in in 2011.

Premier League rivals Liverpool, having sold striker Luis Suarez to Barcelona, had the best net profit - 75m euros.

Newcastle (43m), Real Madrid (42m) and Leicester (40m) completed the top five teams.

Uefa's report showed Queens Park Rangers produced the third highest net loss (60m euros), behind Inter Milan (140m) and AC Milan (89m).

Top 10 operating profit for European clubs in 2015 Club Country Operating profit (€m) 1 Manchester United England 143 2 Paris St-Germain France 120 3 Real Madrid Spain 90 4 Liverpool England 86 5 Arsenal England 80 6 Manchester City England 64 7 Juventus Italy 59 8 Barcelona Spain 58 9 Zenit St Petersburg Russia 57 10 Burnley England 54