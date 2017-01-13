Premier League side Burnley fifth in European profit league for 2015

Burnley players celebrate
Burnley are 12th in the Premier League this season

Burnley recorded the fifth highest net profit by a European club in the financial year of 2015, ahead of the likes of Bayern Munich, Porto and Ajax.

The Clarets, who made a net profit of 40m euros in the year they were relegated from the Premier League, were one of four English teams joined in the top five by Real Madrid.

"This is a club that has to be run properly," said manager Sean Dyche.

Burnley's operating profit of 54m euros was the 10th best on the continent.

The figures were revealed in Uefa's Club Licensing Benchmarking Report for 2015.

Manchester United returned the highest operating profit - their 143m euros beating the 135m Real Madrid brought in in 2011.

Premier League rivals Liverpool, having sold striker Luis Suarez to Barcelona, had the best net profit - 75m euros.

Newcastle (43m), Real Madrid (42m) and Leicester (40m) completed the top five teams.

Uefa's report showed Queens Park Rangers produced the third highest net loss (60m euros), behind Inter Milan (140m) and AC Milan (89m).

Top 10 operating profit for European clubs in 2015
ClubCountryOperating profit (€m)
1Manchester UnitedEngland143
2Paris St-GermainFrance120
3Real MadridSpain90
4LiverpoolEngland86
5ArsenalEngland80
6Manchester CityEngland64
7JuventusItaly59
8BarcelonaSpain58
9Zenit St PetersburgRussia57
10BurnleyEngland54
Top 10 net profit for European clubs in 2015
ClubCountryNet profit (€m)
1LiverpoolEngland75
2NewcastleEngland43
3Real MadridSpain42
4LeicesterEngland40
5BurnleyEngland40
6DniproUkraine33
7Real SociedadSpain30
8Dynamo KievUkraine30
9Zenit St. PetersburgRussia26
10MalmoSweden25

