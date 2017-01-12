Nile Ranger: Southend United striker faces club suspension after 'breach of discipline'

Nile Ranger
Ex-Newcastle and Swindon player Nile Ranger joined Southend in August and has scored three times in 15 games

Southend United say striker Nile Ranger is facing suspension by the League One club after a "breach of discipline".

On Wednesday, the 25-year-old admitted an online banking fraud, in which a woman lost more than £2,000.

However BBC Essex understands that is unrelated to his situation at Southend.

"We will not allow any matter to bring the club into disrepute. We will take a balanced view and come to a decision once all of the information is understood," chairman Ron Martin said.

"I have supported Nile, along with (manager) Phil Brown and the other players," Martin added. "We all would like to see him succeed on and off the pitch, both as player and person."

Southend say they will consider their options, but claim they are unlikely to release any more information until next week.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Tigers Men's Team

Basketball Open Session
Active Vale Beginners Running

Beginners Running with Childcare - Steeple Claydon

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired