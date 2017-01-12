Afcon 2019: Qualifying draw in full

From the section

The Africa Cup of Nations will take place in Cameroon in 2019.

The qualifying draw for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations has pitted several former champions against one another.

Cameroon, who qualify automatically as hosts, are in Group B alongside 1976 champions Morocco, Malawi and either Comoros or Mauritius.

Record seven-time winners Egypt will meet North African rivals Tunisia, who won in 2004, in Group J.

Meanwhile, two-time winners Nigeria will face 1996 Nations Cup winners South Africa in Group E.

Group G also features a clash between Congo and the Democratic Republic of Congo, with both sides having previously lifted the trophy.

In addition to hosts Cameroon, the 12 group winners will qualify alongside the the three best runners-up.

Should the Indomitable Lions top their group, the second-placed side in Group B will contest the finals.

The group stage of qualifying starts in June and concludes in November 2018.

Draw in full:

A: Senegal, Equatorial Guinea, Sudan, Sao Tome/Madagascar

B: Cameroon, Morocco, Malawi, Comoros/Mauritius

C: Mali, Gabon, Burundi, Djibouti/South Sudan

D: Algeria, Togo, Benin, The Gambia

E: Nigeria, South Africa, Libya, Seychelles

F: Ghana, Ethiopia, Sierra Leone, Kenya

G: DR Congo, Congo, Zimbabwe, Liberia

H: Ivory Coast, Guinea, Central African Republic, Rwanda

I: Burkina Faso, Angola, Botswana, Mauritania

J: Tunisia, Egypt, Niger, Swaziland

K: Zambia, Mozambique, Guinea-Bissau, Namibia

L: Cape Verde, Uganda, Tanzania, Lesotho