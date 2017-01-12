BBC Sport - Graham Taylor: Alan Shearer pays tribute to former England boss
Shearer pays tribute to former England boss Taylor
- From the section Football
Former England captain Alan Shearer pays tribute to Graham Taylor who gave the former Southampton, Blackburn and Newcastle forward his Three Lions debut.
READ MORE: Graham Taylor - Ex-England, Watford & Aston Villa manager dies aged 72
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired