BBC Sport - Graham Taylor: Alan Shearer pays tribute to former England boss

Shearer pays tribute to former England boss Taylor

Former England captain Alan Shearer pays tribute to Graham Taylor who gave the former Southampton, Blackburn and Newcastle forward his Three Lions debut.

READ MORE: Graham Taylor - Ex-England, Watford & Aston Villa manager dies aged 72

Top videos

Video

Shearer pays tribute to former England boss Taylor

Video

Obituary: Graham Taylor

Video

Archive: Graham and Elton - an unlikely partnership

Video

Archive: The day Graham Taylor resigned as England boss

Video

Graham Taylor - My FA Cup Story

Video

10 best plays from Wild Card Weekend

Audio

'Graham, you will be missed, sir'

  • From the section News
Video

Bilic angry with Payet's refusal to play

Video

Sam Warburton: His reign as Wales captain

  • From the section Wales
Video

Watch Osi's extraordinary Giants outburst

Video

Both managers disappointed with result - Klopp

Video

Watch: The incredible career of Kelly Smith

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Tigers Men's Team

Basketball Open Session
Active Vale Beginners Running

Beginners Running with Childcare - Steeple Claydon

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired