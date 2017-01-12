Graham Taylor: Gems from former England manager's brilliant career
The future England international he signed for a few pairs of shorts, the warmth, the generosity of spirit, the community values, the achievements.
Tributes have been paid to former England boss Graham Taylor, who died on Thursday following a suspected heart attack at the age of 72.
He was a respected pundit, a highly successful manager and "one of the nicest and most genuine men in football".
And as these 10 stories show, he also had the capacity to surprise...