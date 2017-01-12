Kouassi Eboue: Celtic sign Krasnodar midfielder, subject to visa

Kouassi Eboue has signed a four-year deal with the Scottish Premiership leaders

Celtic have signed Krasnodar's Ivorian midfielder Kouassi Eboue, subject to the granting of a visa.

The 19-year-old, who made 18 appearances this season in Russia's top flight, has signed a four-year deal.

"A fee has been agreed with FC Krasnodar, as have personal terms with the player," Celtic confirmed.

Eboue will become Celtic's first signing during the January transfer window with manager Brendan Rodgers keen to bolster his squad.

"We have received the necessary governing body endorsement from the Scottish FA and subject to the visa being granted, Kouassi will join Celtic on a four-year contract," Celtic added in a statement.

Eboue was recently handed his first Ivory Coast call-up but has yet to make his international debut.

Speaking last month, Rodgers said he would add to his squad in the transfer window.

"There will be [players leaving], that's a natural way when players aren't playing so much, especially if they're mid-20s and beyond," he said. "They want to play regularly. Some will come in to help the squad that's already here."