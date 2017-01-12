York City: Daniel Parslow rejoins club on loan from Cheltenham

Daniel Parslow helped Cheltenham win the National League title last season

Welsh defender Daniel Parslow has rejoined National League York City on loan from League Two Cheltenham Town until the end of the season.

The 31-year-old previously spent nine years at Bootham Crescent and was named clubman of the year three times.

He helped York to the victory in the FA Trophy Final at Wembley and promotion to the EFL in May 2012.

Parslow moved to Whaddon Road in 2015, playing 50 games as he helped them win the 2015-16 National League title.

His last appearance for Cheltenham was in a Boxing Day match against Barnet.