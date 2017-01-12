Graham Taylor: Former England manager dies at 72
-
- From the section Football
Former England manager Graham Taylor has died at the age of 72.
Taylor was a defender for Grimsby and Lincoln City before becoming a manager when he took over the latter in 1972.
He also had two spells at both Watford and Aston Villa - leading both to the runners-up spots in the old First Division - as well as having a stint at Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Taylor was appointed England manager in 1990 and spent just over three years at the helm of the national team.
More to follow.