Alex Pike: Cheltenham Town sign West Ham defender on loan for rest of season

Alex Pike is yet to feature in the Premier League for West Ham United

Cheltenham Town have signed versatile defender Alex Pike on loan from West Ham United until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old, who can play at centre-back, full-back or wing-back, has been with the Premier League club since joining their academy, aged 10.

He could play for the League Two club when they host Accrington on Saturday.

Pike's West Ham debut came in the Europa League in 2015 and he made three starts for the Hammers' Under-23 side in the EFL Trophy earlier this term.

