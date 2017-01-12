Jon Toral: Rangers sign midfielder on loan from Arsenal

Toral was photographed at Glasgow Airport and Rangers' training centre this week week

Rangers have signed Spanish midfielder Jon Toral on loan from Arsenal until the end of the season, the Ibrox club have confirmed.

Toral, 21, spent the first half of the season on loan at Granada and has previously been loaned to Brentford and Birmingham City.

On Monday, Rangers signed Bournemouth's American midfielder Emerson Hyndman on loan until the summer.

The Ibrox club are due to play RB Leipzig in a friendly on Saturday.

The trip to Germany comes during Rangers' winter break, with their next domestic fixture the Scottish Cup meeting at home to Motherwell on 21 January. Their Premiership campaign resumes against the same opposition, but at Fir Park, on 28 January.

Toral, who played six times for La Liga side Granada, previously worked with Rangers manager Mark Warburton at Brentford.

The Spaniard scored 14 times across his spells at Griffin Park and St Andrew's.