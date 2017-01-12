Checkatrade Trophy: Coventry City to face Swansea City in last eight

Coventry City 3-0 Brighton
Coventry's 3-0 third-round win over Brighton's under-21 team was watched by 2,085 fans

Swansea City Under-21s will play League One Coventry City at home in the quarter-finals of the EFL Trophy.

Swansea are the last under-21 side left in the Trophy after four academy teams were knocked out on Tuesday.

Oxford United will play the winner of the final third-round game between Bradford and Cheltenham, which takes place on 17 January.

Meanwhile, Mansfield host League Two rivals Wycombe and Luton have been drawn at home against Yeovil.

The quarter-finals take place in the week beginning 23 January.

EFL Trophy quarter-final draw

Mansfield v Wycombe

Swansea City U21s v Coventry

Oxford v Cheltenham or Bradford

Luton v Yeovil

