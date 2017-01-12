Eoghan O'Connell: Celtic defender joins Walsall on loan

Eoghan O'Connell
Eoghan O'Connell came on as a substitute in the 7-0 Champions League defeat against Barcelona in September, one of 13 appearances he has made for Celtic

League One club Walsall have signed Celtic centre-back Eoghan O'Connell on loan until the end of the season, subject to international clearance.

The 21-year-old Republic of Ireland Under-21 international has played seven games for the Scottish champions this season, including a Champions League group game against Barcelona.

Saddlers boss Jon Whitney told the club website: "He's highly sought after.

"We've had to fight off competition from clubs in England and the SPL."

O'Connell added: "I'm looking forward to getting started. I've not played much recently and I wanted to get out and play."

