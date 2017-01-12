Kevin Nolan: Notts County appoint new manager

Kevin Nolan won seven of his 15 games as Orient player-manager, drawing twice and losing six times

Ex-Leyton Orient boss Kevin Nolan has been appointed as Notts County manager a day after Alan Hardy completed his takeover of the League Two club.

Notts, who had been managerless since sacking John Sheridan on 2 January, have lost their past 10 league games and are 22nd in the table, just one point above the relegation zone.

Local businessman Hardy said Nolan, 34, could revive Notts on the pitch.

"He is an outstanding leader and we need immediate success," Hardy added.

Hardy completed his purchase of the club from Ray Trew on Wednesday.

Nolan took over as Orient boss in January 2016 but he was sacked after three months, despite winning seven of his 15 games while in charge.

Hardy said: "I have seen five guys in the last five days, all of them very competent and articulate, but Kevin Nolan is an outstanding leader and that is what is this football club needs.

"Kevin will provide the leadership on the playing side. Not only is he a very good footballer, but when he went to Orient he had immediate success and we need to start climbing the table."

Nolan played for Bolton for 10 years and also had spells with Newcastle and West Ham.

