BBC Sport - Slaven Bilic angry with Dimitri Payet's refusal to play for West Ham

Bilic angry with Payet's refusal to play

West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic says he is "angry" that Dimitri Payet has refused to play for the Hammers as he seeks a move away from the London Stadium.

READ MORE: Dimitri Payet does not want to play for West Ham, says Slaven Bilic

Top videos

Video

Bilic angry with Payet's refusal to play

Video

10 best plays from Wild Card Weekend

Video

Sam Warburton: His reign as Wales captain

  • From the section Wales
Video

Watch Osi's extraordinary Giants outburst

Video

Both managers disappointed with result - Klopp

Video

Watch: The incredible career of Kelly Smith

Video

It's the right time to retire - Smith

Video

Puel frustrated with lead of just one goal

Video

Amaechi talks hoops & scones before London NBA match

Video

McIlroy's 'great chance' to regain number one spot

  • From the section Golf
Video

Mourinho to fans: 'Don't come to the theatre'

Video

Watch: Brailsford's tense grilling on Team Sky

  • From the section Cycling

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Tigers Men's Team

Basketball Open Session
Active Vale Beginners Running

Beginners Running with Childcare - Steeple Claydon

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired