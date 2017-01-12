BBC Sport - Southampton 1-0 Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp says both managers disappointed

Both managers disappointed with result - Klopp

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says he believes both managers should be disappointed with Southampton's 1-0 victory in the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final.

MATCH REPORT: Southampton 1-0 Liverpool

Top videos

Video

Both managers disappointed with result - Klopp

Video

10 best plays from Wild Card Weekend

Video

Watch Osi's extraordinary Giants outburst

Video

Watch: The incredible career of Kelly Smith

Video

It's the right time to retire - Smith

Video

Puel frustrated with lead of just one goal

Video

Amaechi talks hoops and scones ahead of London NBA match

Video

McIlroy's 'great chance' to regain number one spot

  • From the section Golf
Video

Mourinho to fans: 'Don't come to the theatre'

Video

Watch: Brailsford's tense grilling on Team Sky

  • From the section Cycling
Video

The World Cup's weirdest format changes

Video

Snooker trick shot seen by one million

  • From the section News

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Tigers Men's Team

Basketball Open Session
Active Vale Beginners Running

Beginners Running with Childcare - Steeple Claydon

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired