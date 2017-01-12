BBC Sport - Southampton 1-0 Liverpool: Claude Puel frustrated with one goal lead

Puel frustrated with lead of just one goal

Southampton manager Claude Puel says he is frustrated only to come away with a one-goal advantage after his side's first-leg victory over Liverpool at home in the EFL Cup.

MATCH REPORT: Southampton 1-0 Liverpool

