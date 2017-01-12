Arsenal: Olivier Giroud, Laurent Koscielny & Francis Coquelin sign new deals

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud scored with a 'scorpion' goal against Crystal Palace on New Year's Day

Arsenal players Olivier Giroud, Laurent Koscielny and Francis Coquelin have extended their contracts with the club.

The Gunners did not disclose the length of the deals for striker Giroud, 30, defender Koscielny, 31, and midfielder Coquelin, 25.

But Koscielny said on Twitter he would extend his "adventure ... until 2020".

"We are very pleased that three important members of our team have committed to us for the long term," Gunners boss Arsene Wenger said.

The French trio have become first-team regulars at the London outfit, with Giroud signing the new deal on the back of four goals in four games - including his 'scorpion' goal against Crystal Palace.

"Francis has made tremendous technical strides over the past few years because he's so focused every day," Wenger added.

"Olivier has big experience in the game now and has become a more and more complete player since joining us.

"Laurent is of course a key part of our squad and I believe one of the best defenders in the world today. So overall, this is great news for us."